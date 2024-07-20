$3.935 Million State Grant Is A 'Game Changer' For Port Of Hueneme As Governor Ramps Up California Port Data Partnership Program

PORT HUENEME, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2024 / The Port of Hueneme is excited to support and enhance the movement of goods across the state of California and throughout the supply chain with the announcement of a $3.935 million award from the Governor's Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz). This historic investment, known as the California Port Data Partnership, will revolutionize direct cloud-based data management and sharing amongst California's five containerized ports to accelerate climate adaptation and resiliency, workforce development, zero-emission vehicle deployment, and increased grid support and reliability. As the nation's preeminent global goods movement gateway, California ports are responsible for handling forty percent of all containerized imports and thirty percent of all containerized exports in the United States.

Back on April 26, 2023, the Port of Hueneme attended the signing of the historic MOU in Sacramento between California's five containerized ports inclusive of the Port of Hueneme, the Port of Long Beach, the Port of Los Angeles, the Port of Oakland, and the Port of San Diego. (Left to right) Mike LaFleur, VP of Maritime, Port of San Diego; Kristin Decas, CEO & Port Director, Port of Hueneme; Mario Cordero, Executive Director, Port of Long Beach; Toks Omishakin, CalSTA Secretary; Dee Dee Myers, Senior Advisor to the Governor and Director of the Governor's Office of Business and Economic Development; Senator Steven Bradford; Assemblymember Mike Gipson; Assemblymember Josh Lowenthal; Bryan Brandes, Maritime Director, Port of Oakland; and David Libatique, Deputy Executive Director, Stakeholder Engagement, Port of Los Angeles.

"California's ports are critical to the stability of our national and global supply chains, as well as the health of our worldwide economy," said GO-Biz Director and Senior Advisor to Governor Gavin Newsom, Dee Dee Myers. "These historic, first-of-their-kind awards will allow us to use data to improve the functionality of our supply chain, and we look forward to working with our ports to further the momentum that these projects will generate across the state."

This one-time state investment of $30 million is a significant milestone funded under the Governor's Budget Act of 2022. The funding aims to bolster data interoperability, reduce emissions, and align the world's fifth largest economy with federal objectives through the California spirit of innovation, equity, and leadership.

"The California Port Data Partnership will foster collaboration among ports, government agencies, and industry stakeholders," said Aaron Valance, Information Technology Service Manager at the Port of Hueneme. "Together we will drive innovation and enhance data interoperability by streamlining operations across California's ports to create a more resilient and sustainable supply chain."

The Port of Hueneme is among California's five containerized ports (San Diego, Los Angeles, Long Beach, and Oakland) to receive this critical investment. Development of direct cloud-based data systems amongst California's containerized ports will further support and accelerate emerging data aggregation and analysis that will undoubtedly support freight and supply chain efficiency.

Port of Hueneme Board President Celina Zacarias added: "Our commitment to data-driven solutions will enhance our competitiveness and benefit the entire California economy. This grant is a testament to our dedication to data driven excellence."

As the only deep-water seaport between Los Angeles and San Francisco, the Port is recognized as one of the most efficient and effective trade gateways on the West Coast and understands the importance of direct collaboration with its California port partners.

The advancement of data sharing through cloud-based systems is not only critical to enhancing goods movement efficiency but imperative to growing the economic competitiveness of California's goods movement sector by increasing system capacity for ocean carriers, importers and exporters, truckers and rail operators, longshoreman and warehouse workers, terminal operators, and government agencies.

The transition to a zero-emission future is more than a matter of changing equipment and the energy which makes it move. This transition requires interoperability among all California ports computerized and cloud-based data systems to expeditiously and securely share information across port users, relevant transportation providers, and other port or public sector cloud-based cargo data systems to support operational improvement, efficiency, and emissions reductions.

"This grant is a game-changer for our port and the entire state of California," said Kristin Decas, CEO and Port Director of the Port of Hueneme. "By enhancing data connectivity, we can optimize operations, reduce environmental impact, and strengthen our position as a vital gateway for global trade."

The Governor's Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz) released an official announcement regarding California's investment of $27 million in innovative, first-in-the-nation Port Data System Development. Read Official Press Release Here.

