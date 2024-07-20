Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2024) - Limitless Tire, a leading provider of high-quality tires, wheels, and automotive services, proudly announces a new five-year partnership agreement with Fitzy by Fitted Rims. This strategic alliance underscores the tremendous success Fitzy has brought to Limitless Tire, contributing to a remarkable 45% year-over-year sales increase.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k7rgy6AbCpQ

The collaboration, which formalizes the partnership between these two industry leaders, aims to enhance the range and quality of products and services available to customers. With Fitzy's innovative approach to rim customization and Limitless Tire's comprehensive automotive services, this partnership is set to redefine the customer experience in the automotive industry.

Faisal Mohammad, VP of Operations at Limitless Tire, expressed his excitement about the agreement, stating, "We are thrilled to solidify our relationship with Fitzy by Fitted Rims. Their exceptional contribution to our sales growth over the past years has been phenomenal. This agreement is a testament to our shared vision of providing unparalleled products and services to our customers. We look forward to a prosperous future together."

About Limitless Tire

Established in 2011, Limitless Tire has become a household name in the tire and wheel industry, serving over 48,343 satisfied customers. The company operates five locations in Brampton, Mississauga, North York, Rexdale, and Pickering, specializing in a wide range of automotive services. These include rim and tire sales, lift kits, lowering kits, caliper paint, rim and tire road hazard warranties/insurance, rim repairs, rim refinishing, brake replacement and repair, suspension and steering, and windshield stone chip repair.

Limitless Tire offers unique services like no-credit-check financing with zero down payment and no payment for 90 days. For more information, visit Limitless Tire: https://limitlesstire.com.

About Fitzy by Fitted Rims

Fitzy by Fitted Rims is renowned for its cutting-edge rim customization and exceptional quality. Their innovative designs and superior craftsmanship have made them a preferred choice for automotive enthusiasts looking to enhance the aesthetics and performance of their vehicles. For more information, visit Fitzy by Fitted Rims: https://fittedrims.net.

Media Contact:

For more details on the partnership and to explore the enhanced product offerings, visit Limitless Tire: https://limitlesstire.com and Fitzy by Fitted Rims: https://fittedrims.net, and follow them on their social media channels for the latest updates and promotions.

This press release is crafted by Big Uproar, Limitless Tire's trusted Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) partner for the past 8 years, specializing in marketing, branding, and sales initiatives designed to boost brand visibility and customer engagement. For more information, visit Big Uproar: https://biguproar.com.

By leveraging the strengths of both companies, Limitless Tire and Fitzy by Fitted Rims are poised to set new industry standards, delivering unmatched quality and service to their customers. Stay tuned for exciting updates and exclusive deals from this dynamic partnership.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/217190

SOURCE: Limitless Tire Group Inc