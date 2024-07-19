SALEM, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCBB: ORBN) (the "Company"), parent company of Willamette Valley Bank, reported net income for the second quarter of $801,000 and $0.32 per common share. The Company's quarterly return on average assets and return on average equity were 0.7% and 4.4%, respectively. This compares to $634,000 in net income and $0.26 per common share outstanding for the quarter ending March 31, 2024.
The Company's balance sheet expanded by $82.3 million during the quarter. This was largely the result of a strategy to increase earnings through additional investment in securities issued by the United States government. Correspondingly, we entered into an interest rate swap agreement that is designed to offset changes in the value of these securities. This investment has improved our net income but resulted in a decline in our net interest margin. The Company's net interest margin decreased from 4.2% to 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank asset quality and capital remain strong, which permitted the Board of Directors to distribute a $0.20 per share quarterly dividend on July 15, 2024.
Ryan Dempster, President and CEO, commented, "Although the economy continues to remain stable, economic data related to employment and inflation is beginning to display some slowing, which has led to renewed speculation that the Federal Reserve may reduce interest rates later this year. This could lead to a welcome reduction in loan interest rates for borrowers."
About Oregon Bancorp, Inc.
Oregon Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Willamette Valley Bank (Bank), a community bank headquartered in Salem, Oregon. The Bank conducts commercial and retail banking activities at four full-service branch locations in Salem, Keizer, Silverton, and Albany, Oregon. The Bank also operates five Home Loan Centers located in Oregon and Idaho. For more information about Oregon Bancorp, Inc. or its subsidiary, Willamette Valley Bank, please call (503) 485-2222 or visit our website at www.willamettevalleybank.com.
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
|(Amounts in thousands except per share data)
|June 30,
|March 31,
|ASSETS
2024
2023
2024
|Cash and short term investments
$
21,050
$
15,373
$
19,591
|Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
100,643
30,075
32,516
|Loans available for sale, at fair value
14,849
37,080
18,387
|Loans:
|Real estate
317,261
276,665
303,247
|Commercial
6,524
6,109
6,634
|Other
1,054
777
2,028
|Deferred fees and costs
(751
)
(625
)
(781
)
|Loan loss reserve
(3,443
)
(2,773
)
(3,275
)
|Total net loans
320,645
280,153
307,853
|Property and other assets
23,339
20,595
19,289
|Total assets
$
480,526
$
383,276
$
397,636
|LIABILITIES
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing demand
$
30,866
$
32,484
$
32,503
|Interest-bearing demand
77,994
92,033
78,089
|Savings and Money Market
118,229
106,525
116,665
|Certificates of deposit
84,099
62,705
85,219
|Total deposits
311,188
293,747
312,476
|Borrowings
88,250
5,000
4,000
|Other liabilities
8,554
11,664
8,244
|Total liabilities
407,992
310,411
324,720
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
72,534
72,865
72,916
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
480,526
$
383,276
$
397,636
|Book value per common share
$
29.22
$
29.46
$
29.55
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME (Unaudited)
|(Amounts in thousands except per share data)
|Six Months Ending
|Three Months Ending
|June 30, 2024
|June 30, 2023
|June 30, 2024
|June 30, 2023
|Interest income
$
11,774
$
9,581
$
6,402
$
4,788
|Interest expense
4,137
1,475
2,642
975
|Net interest income
7,637
8,106
3,760
3,813
|Provision for loan losses
288
112
169
112
|Net interest income after provision
7,349
7,994
3,591
3,701
|Noninterest income
6,239
9,674
3,229
5,319
|Noninterest expense
11,683
14,517
5,778
7,663
|Net income before income taxes
1,905
3,151
1,042
1,357
|Provision for income taxes
470
786
241
334
|Net income after income taxes
$
1,435
$
2,365
$
801
$
1,023
|Net income per common share, basic
$
0.58
$
0.96
$
0.32
$
0.41
Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements in this release may be deemed "forward-looking statements." Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and therefore you should not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.
