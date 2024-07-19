SALEM, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCBB: ORBN) (the "Company"), parent company of Willamette Valley Bank, reported net income for the second quarter of $801,000 and $0.32 per common share. The Company's quarterly return on average assets and return on average equity were 0.7% and 4.4%, respectively. This compares to $634,000 in net income and $0.26 per common share outstanding for the quarter ending March 31, 2024.

The Company's balance sheet expanded by $82.3 million during the quarter. This was largely the result of a strategy to increase earnings through additional investment in securities issued by the United States government. Correspondingly, we entered into an interest rate swap agreement that is designed to offset changes in the value of these securities. This investment has improved our net income but resulted in a decline in our net interest margin. The Company's net interest margin decreased from 4.2% to 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank asset quality and capital remain strong, which permitted the Board of Directors to distribute a $0.20 per share quarterly dividend on July 15, 2024.

Ryan Dempster, President and CEO, commented, "Although the economy continues to remain stable, economic data related to employment and inflation is beginning to display some slowing, which has led to renewed speculation that the Federal Reserve may reduce interest rates later this year. This could lead to a welcome reduction in loan interest rates for borrowers."

About Oregon Bancorp, Inc.

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Willamette Valley Bank (Bank), a community bank headquartered in Salem, Oregon. The Bank conducts commercial and retail banking activities at four full-service branch locations in Salem, Keizer, Silverton, and Albany, Oregon. The Bank also operates five Home Loan Centers located in Oregon and Idaho. For more information about Oregon Bancorp, Inc. or its subsidiary, Willamette Valley Bank, please call (503) 485-2222 or visit our website at www.willamettevalleybank.com.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands except per share data) June 30, March 31, ASSETS 2024 2023 2024 Cash and short term investments $ 21,050 $ 15,373 $ 19,591 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 100,643 30,075 32,516 Loans available for sale, at fair value 14,849 37,080 18,387 Loans: Real estate 317,261 276,665 303,247 Commercial 6,524 6,109 6,634 Other 1,054 777 2,028 Deferred fees and costs (751 ) (625 ) (781 ) Loan loss reserve (3,443 ) (2,773 ) (3,275 ) Total net loans 320,645 280,153 307,853 Property and other assets 23,339 20,595 19,289 Total assets $ 480,526 $ 383,276 $ 397,636 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 30,866 $ 32,484 $ 32,503 Interest-bearing demand 77,994 92,033 78,089 Savings and Money Market 118,229 106,525 116,665 Certificates of deposit 84,099 62,705 85,219 Total deposits 311,188 293,747 312,476 Borrowings 88,250 5,000 4,000 Other liabilities 8,554 11,664 8,244 Total liabilities 407,992 310,411 324,720 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 72,534 72,865 72,916 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 480,526 $ 383,276 $ 397,636 Book value per common share $ 29.22 $ 29.46 $ 29.55

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands except per share data) Six Months Ending Three Months Ending June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Interest income $ 11,774 $ 9,581 $ 6,402 $ 4,788 Interest expense 4,137 1,475 2,642 975 Net interest income 7,637 8,106 3,760 3,813 Provision for loan losses 288 112 169 112 Net interest income after provision 7,349 7,994 3,591 3,701 Noninterest income 6,239 9,674 3,229 5,319 Noninterest expense 11,683 14,517 5,778 7,663 Net income before income taxes 1,905 3,151 1,042 1,357 Provision for income taxes 470 786 241 334 Net income after income taxes $ 1,435 $ 2,365 $ 801 $ 1,023 Net income per common share, basic $ 0.58 $ 0.96 $ 0.32 $ 0.41

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may be deemed "forward-looking statements." Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and therefore you should not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

Contacts

Ryan Dempster

Oregon Bancorp, Inc.

503-485-2222

bank@wvbk.com