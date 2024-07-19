BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) (the "Company" or "Novo"), pioneering a holistic approach to patient-first health and wellness through a multidisciplinary healthcare ecosystem of multiple patient and consumer touchpoints for services and product innovation, today reported its financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended May 31, 2024.

Robert Mattacchione, Novo's CEO and Board Chairman, stated, "The Company's fiscal year 2024 third quarter emphasized maximizing operational efficiencies for all business units. The Company continues to work with certain prospective financial partners to close previously announced non-traditional financing opportunities to raise foundational capital with repayment terms necessary to support and accelerate the further growth of Novo's three-pillar business model. The Company remains committed to the commercialization of its proprietary product offerings and the expansion and delivery of its essential services and solutions for how non-catastrophic healthcare is delivered both now and in the future."

Financial Highlights for the three-month period ended May 31, 2024:

Cash and cash equivalents were $1,539,771, total assets were $35,327,000, total liabilities were $25,663,779, and total stockholders' equity was $9,956,134.

Revenues were $3,151,851, representing a decrease of $141,082, or 4%, from $3,292,933 for the three months ended May 31, 2023. The decrease in revenue is principally due to a decrease in product sales. Acenzia's and Terragenx's revenue for the three months ended May 31, 2024 were $884,396 and $103,399, respectively. Despite a decrease in total revenue, revenue from our healthcare services increased by 8.1% when comparing the revenue for the three months ended May 31, 2024 to the three months ended May 31, 2023.

Operating costs were $3,417,096, representing an increase of $672,584, or 25%, from $2,744,512 for the three months ended May 31, 2023. The increase in operating costs was primarily due to the inflationary impact on operating costs.

Net loss attributed to Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. for the three months ended May 31, 2024, was $13,741,903, representing an increase of $12,244,573, or 818%, from $1,497,330 for the three months ended May 31, 2023. The increase in net loss of $12,244,573 is mainly attributed to the recognition of a $6,724,690 loss in the fair value of the derivative liability, loss from operations of $1,089,785, amortization of the debt discount of $2,748,793 and foreign currency exchange loss of $1,455,248 arising as a result of intercompany balance reconciliation.

On April 5, 2024, the Company executed a $6.21 million Securities Purchase Agreement and Promissory Note with Streeterville Capital LLC (the "Streeterville Note"). The interest rate on the Streeterville Note is 10.9% and it has a 12-month maturity date. A portion of the proceeds from the Streeterville Note paid the balance owed on two notes, as follows: $3,228,774 (principal) and $30,571.28 (interest) on the 2023 $3.5 million Mast Hill note; and $82,761 (principal) and $1,552 (interest) on the 2023 $277,777 First Fire note.



About Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc.

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. is pioneering a holistic approach to patient-first health and wellness through a multidisciplinary healthcare ecosystem of services and product innovation. Novo offers an essential and differentiated solution to deliver, or intend to deliver, these services and products through the integration of medical technology, advanced therapeutics, and rehabilitative science.

We believe that "decentralizing" healthcare, through the integration of medical technology and interconnectivity, is an essential solution to the rapidly evolving fundamental transformation of how non-catastrophic healthcare is delivered both now and in the future. Specific to non-critical care, ongoing advancements in both medical technology and inter-connectivity are allowing for a shift of the patient/practitioner relationship to the patient's home and away from on-site visits to primary medical centers with mass-services. This acceleration of "ease-of-access" in the patient/practitioner interaction for non-critical care diagnosis and subsequent treatment minimizes the degradation of non-critical health conditions to critical conditions as well as allowing for more cost-effective healthcare distribution.

The Company's decentralized healthcare business model is centered on three primary pillars to best support the transformation of non-catastrophic healthcare delivery to patients and consumers:

First Pillar: Service Networks. Deliver multidisciplinary primary care services through (i) an affiliate network of clinic facilities, (ii) small and micro footprint sized clinic facilities primarily located within the footprint of box-store commercial enterprises, (iii) clinic facilities operated through a franchise relationship with the Company, and (iv) corporate operated clinic facilities.

Second Pillar: Technology. Develop, deploy, and integrate sophisticated interconnected technology, interfacing the patient to the healthcare practitioner thus expanding the reach and availability of the Company's services, beyond the traditional clinic location, to geographic areas not readily providing advanced, peripheral based healthcare services, including the patient's home.

Third Pillar: Products. Develop and distribute effective, personalized health and wellness product solutions allowing for the customization of patient preventative care remedies and ultimately a healthier population. The Company's science-first approach to product innovation further emphasizes our mandate to create and provide over-the-counter preventative and maintenance care solutions.

Innovation through science combined with the integration of sophisticated, secure technology assures Novo Integrated Sciences of continued cutting-edge advancement in patient-first platforms.

For more information concerning Novo Integrated Sciences, please visit www.novointegrated.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks and uncertainties are discussed in Novo's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond Novo's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects Novo's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. Novo assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The contents of any website referenced in this press release are not incorporated by reference herein.

NOVO INTEGRATED SCIENCES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of May 31, 2024 (unaudited) and August 31, 2023 May 31, August 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,539,771 $ 416,323 Accounts receivable, net 2,251,528 1,467,028 Inventory, net 1,112,068 1,106,983 Other receivables, current portion 1,043,473 1,051,584 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 214,436 346,171 Total current assets 6,161,276 4,388,089 Property and equipment, net 5,157,781 5,390,038 Intangible assets, net 14,690,038 16,218,539 Right-of-use assets, net 1,793,907 1,983,898 Goodwill 7,523,998 7,582,483 TOTAL ASSETS $ 35,327,000 $ 35,563,047 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,894,602 $ 3,513,842 Accrued expenses 1,332,485 1,233,549 Accrued interest (including amounts to related parties) 450,795 382,666 Government loans and notes payable, current portion 93,488 277,405 Convertible notes payable, net of discount of $4,985,381 1,224,619 558,668 Derivative liability 14,048,576 - Contingent liability 45,968 61,767 Debentures, related parties 909,753 916,824 Due to related parties 262,295 533,001 Finance lease liability, net of current portion 4,336 11,744 Operating lease liability, current portion 409,516 415,392 Total current liabilities 22,676,433 7,904,858 Government loans and notes payable, net of current portion 63,572 65,038 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 1,534,078 1,693,577 Deferred tax liability 1,389,696 1,400,499 TOTAL LIABILITIES 25,663,779 11,063,972 Commitments and contingencies - - STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. Convertible preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized;

Nil shares issued and outstanding at May 31, 2024 and August 31, 2023 - - Common stock; $0.001 par value; 499,000,000 shares authorized;

19,054,523 and 15,759,325 shares issued and outstanding at May 31, 2024 and August 31, 2023, respectively 19,055 15,760 Additional paid-in capital 96,660,608 90,973,316 Common stock to be issued (1,700 and 91,138 shares at May 31, 2024 and August 31, 2023) 25,500 1,217,293 Other comprehensive (loss) income 1,452,386 (357,383 ) Accumulated deficit (88,201,415 ) (67,033,041 ) Total Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. stockholders' equity 9,956,134 24,815,945 Noncontrolling interest (292,913 ) (316,870 ) Total stockholders' equity 9,663,221 24,499,075 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 35,327,000 $ 35,563,047

* The condensed consolidated balance sheets' common stock amounts have been retroactively adjusted to account for the Company's 1:10 reverse stock split, effective November 7, 2023.

NOVO INTEGRATED SCIENCES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS For the Three and Nine Months Ended May 31, 2024 and 2023 (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended May 31, May 31, May 31, May 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues $ 3,151,851 $ 3,292,933 $ 10,213,661 $ 9,268,722 Cost of revenues 2,254,958 1,978,839 6,048,664 5,244,192 Gross profit 896,893 1,314,094 4,164,997 4,024,530 Operating expenses: Selling expenses 2,635 1,877 14,811 9,916 General and administrative expenses 3,414,461 2,742,635 11,527,794 9,473,802 Total operating expenses 3,417,096 2,744,512 11,542,605 9,483,718 Loss from operations (2,520,203 ) (1,430,418 ) (7,377,608 ) (5,459,188 ) Non operating income (expense) Interest income 2,214 62,397 6,910 6,762 Interest expense (178,445 ) (9,570 ) (460,503 ) (240,520 ) Other expense (3,431 ) - (964,368 ) - Change in fair value of derivative liability (6,724,690 ) - (5,765,822 ) - Amortization of debt discount (2,904,830 ) (156,037 ) (5,095,331 ) (4,386,899 ) Exchange currency (loss) gain (1,406,915 ) 48,333 (1,485,861 ) 12,652 Total other expense (11,216,097 ) (54,877 ) (13,764,975 ) (4,608,005 ) Loss before income taxes (13,736,300 ) (1,485,295 ) (21,142,583 ) (10,067,193 ) Income tax expense - - - - Net loss $ (13,736,300 ) $ (1,485,295 ) $ (21,142,583 ) $ (10,067,193 ) Net income (loss) attributed to noncontrolling interest 5,603 12,035 25,791 (13,095 ) Net loss attributed to Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. $ (13,741,903 ) $ (1,497,330 ) $ (21,168,374 ) $ (10,054,098 ) Comprehensive loss: Net loss (13,736,300 ) (1,485,295 ) (21,142,583 ) (10,067,193 ) Foreign currency translation gain (loss) 750,067 (120,357 ) 1,809,769 (738,022 ) Comprehensive loss: $ (12,986,233 ) $ (1,605,652 ) $ (19,332,814 ) $ (10,805,215 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 18,685,979 14,360,058 17,688,692 8,583,229 Net loss per common share - basic and diluted $ (0.74 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (1.20 ) $ (1.17 )

* The condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss's share and per share amounts have been retroactively adjusted to account for the Company's 1:10 reverse stock split, effective November 7, 2023.

NOVO INTEGRATED SCIENCES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY For the Three and Nine Months Ended May 31, 2024 and 2023 (unaudited) Additional Common Other Total Novo Common Stock Paid-in Stock To Comprehensive Accumulated Stockholders' Noncontrolling Total Shares Amount Capital Be Issued Income Deficit Equity Interest Equity Balance, August 31, 2023 15,759,325 $ 15,760 $ 90,973,316 $ 1,217,293 $ (357,383 ) $ (67,033,041 ) $ 24,815,945 $ (316,870 ) $ 24,499,075 Cashless exercise of warrants 245,802 246 1,323,152 - - - 1,323,398 - 1,323,398 Exercise of warrants for cash 240,400 240 240,160 - - - 240,400 - 240,400 Share issuance for convertible debt settlement 519,845 520 577,002 - - - 577,522 - 577,522 Issuance of common stock to be issued 73,767 74 1,172,776 (1,172,850 ) - - - - - Common stock issued for services 424,080 424 1,194,976 - - - 1,195,400 - 1,195,400 Reverse stock split share rounding 27,973 28 (28 ) - - - - - - Foreign currency translation gain - - - - 110,895 - 110,895 (1,919 ) 108,976 Net loss - - - - - (4,680,343 ) (4,680,343 ) 19,620 (4,660,723 ) Balance, November 30, 2023 17,291,192 $ 17,292 $ 95,481,354 $ 44,443 $ (246,488 ) $ (71,713,384 ) $ 23,583,217 $ (299,169 ) $ 23,284,048 Share issuance for convertible debt settlement 457,128 457 453,616 - - - 454,073 - 454,073 Foreign currency translation gain - - - - 749,869 - 749,869 198 750,067 Fair value of stock options - - 147,656 - - - 147,656 - 147,656 Net loss - - - - - (2,746,128 ) (2,746,128 ) 568 (2,745,560 ) Balance, February 29, 2024 17,748,320 $ 17,749 $ 96,082,626 $ 44,443 $ 503,381 $ (74,459,512 ) $ 22,188,687 $ (298,403 ) $ 21,890,284 Share issuance for convertible debt settlement 1,306,203 1,306 577,982 - - - 579,288 - 579,288 Cancellation of agreement - - - (18,943 ) - - (18,943 ) - (18,943 ) Foreign currency translation gain - - - - 949,005 - 949,005 (113 ) 948,892 Net loss - - - - - (13,741,903 ) (13,741,903 ) 5,603 (13,736,300 ) Balance, May 31, 2024 19,054,523 $ 19,055 $ 96,660,608 $ 25,500 $ 1,452,386 $ (88,201,415 ) $ 9,956,134 $ (292,913 ) $ 9,663,221

Additional Common Other Total Novo Common Stock Paid-in Stock To Comprehensive Accumulated Stockholders' Noncontrolling Total Shares Amount Capital Be Issued Income Deficit Equity Interest Equity Balance, August 31, 2022 3,118,063 $ 3,118 $ 66,084,887 $ 9,474,807 $ 560,836 $ (53,818,489 ) $ 22,305,159 $ (257,588 ) $ 22,047,571 Common stock issued for cash, net of offering costs 400,000 400 1,794,600 - - - 1,795,000 - 1,795,000 Issuance of common stock to be issued 3,623 4 92,362 (92,366 ) - - - - - Cashless exercise of warrants 467,399 467 1,138,583 - - - 1,139,050 - 1,139,050 Fair value of stock options - - 60,887 - - - 60,887 - 60,887 Foreign currency translation loss - - - - (417,008 ) - (417,008 ) (3,974 ) (420,982 ) Net loss - - - - - (3,935,413 ) (3,935,413 ) (1,323 ) (3,936,736 ) Balance, November 30, 2022 3,989,085 $ 3,989 $ 69,171,319 $ 9,382,441 $ 143,828 $ (57,753,902 ) $ 20,947,675 $ (262,885 ) $ 20,684,790 Share issuance for convertible debt settlement 9,310,940 9,311 9,076,740 - - - 9,086,051 - 9,086,051 Exercise of warrants (Cashless Exercise) 115,935 116 282,417 - - - 282,533 - 282,533 Exercise of warrants for cash 131,000 131 130,869 - - - 131,000 - 131,000 Issuance of common stock to be issued 320,202 320 8,164,828 (8,165,148 ) - - - - - Shares issued with convertible notes 95,500 96 82,868 - - - 82,963 - 82,963 Value of warrants issued with convertible notes - - 86,327 - - - 86,327 - 86,327 Fair value of stock options - - 60,887 - - - 60,887 - 60,887 Extinguishment of derivative liability due to conversion - - 1,390,380 - - - 1,390,380 - 1,390,380 Foreign currency translation loss - - - - (195,821 ) - (195,821 ) (862 ) (196,683 ) Net loss - - - - - (4,621,355 ) (4,621,355 ) (23,807 ) (4,645,162 ) Balance, February 28, 2023 13,962,662 13,963 88,446,635 1,217,293 (51,993 ) (62,375,257 ) 27,250,640 (287,554 ) 26,963,086 Share issuance for convertible debt settlement 107,594 108 100,170 - - - 100,278 - 100,278 Exercise of warrants for cash 320,000 320 319,680 - - - 320,000 - 320,000 Shares issued with convertible notes 95,500 96 90,037 - - - 90,132 - 90,132 Value of warrants issued with convertible notes - - 93,811 - - - 93,811 - 93,811 Beneficial conversion feature upon issuance of convertible debt - - 66,068 - - - 66,068 - 66,068 Stock option expense - - 263,561 - - - 263,561 - 263,561 Foreign currency translation loss - - - - (120,533 ) - (120,533 ) 176 (120,357 ) Net loss - - - - - (1,497,330 ) (1,497,330 ) 12,035 (1,485,295 ) Balance, May 31, 2023 14,485,756 $ 14,486 $ 89,379,961 $ 1,217,293 $ (172,526 ) $ (63,872,587 ) $ 26,566,627 $ (275,343 ) $ 26,291,284

* The condensed consolidated statements of stockholders' equity share amounts have been retroactively adjusted to account for the Company's 1:10 reverse stock split, effective November 7, 2023.

NOVO INTEGRATED SCIENCES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the Nine Months Ended May 31, 2024 and 2023 (unaudited) Nine Months Ended May 31, May 31, 2024 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (21,142,583 ) $ (10,067,193 ) Adjustments for non-cash items: Depreciation and amortization 1,697,317 1,718,388 Fair value of vested stock options 147,656 385,335 Change in fair value of derivative liability 5,765,822 - Cashless exercise of warrants 1,323,398 1,421,583 Common stock issued for services 1,195,400 - Operating lease expense 466,276 624,246 Amortization of debt discount 5,095,331 4,386,899 Foreign currency transaction losses 1,485,861 (12,652 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (797,692 ) (308,907 ) Inventory (12,548 ) (92,260 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 130,015 333,724 Accounts payable 408,067 154,542 Accrued expenses 76,428 104,004 Accrued interest 103,605 (67,634 ) Operating lease liability (466,276 ) (594,618 ) Net cash used in operating activities (4,523,923 ) (2,014,543 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property and equipment (2,005 ) (18,870 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,005 ) (18,870 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: (Repayments to) proceeds from related parties (267,756 ) (56,649 ) Proceeds from notes payable 274 222,000 Repayments of notes payable (184,125 ) - Repayments of finance leases (7,350 ) (6,435 ) Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes, net 8,649,153 925,306 Repayment of convertible notes (3,311,536 ) (3,033,888 ) Proceeds from the sale of common stock, net of offering costs - 1,795,000 Proceeds from exercise of warrants 240,400 451,000 Net cash provided by financing activities 5,119,060 296,334 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 530,316 22,403 NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 1,123,448 (1,714,676 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 416,323 2,178,687 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 1,539,771 $ 464,011 CASH PAID FOR: Interest $ 190,491 $ 343,878 Income taxes $ - $ - SUPPLEMENTAL NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Common stock issued for convertible debt settlement $ 1,610,883 $ 9,186,329 Beneficial conversion feature upon issuance of convertible notes - 66,068 Debt discount recognized on derivative liability - 1,390,380 Debt discount recognized on convertible note - 639,993 Extinguishment of derivative liability due to conversion - 1,390,380 Common stock issued with convertible notes - 173,095 Warrants issued with convertible notes $ - $ 180,138

