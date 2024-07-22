Wego Announces Partnership with Visit Valencia to Promote the Spanish City as a Premier Travel Destination

DUBAI, UAE, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wego, the number 1 travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), announced partnership with Visit Valencia with the support of Tourspain, to enhance the city's visibility as a premier travel destination.

Wego will utilize its comprehensive platform to highlight Valencia's distinct attractions and experiences. From its rich historical landmarks and vibrant markets to its beautiful beaches and famous festivals, Valencia caters to every kind of traveler. Together with Valencia Tourism, Wego will develop tailored marketing campaigns, captivating content, and great travel options designed to draw a wide variety of travelers to discover the wonders of Valencia.

"We are excited to join forces with Visit Valencia to introduce the charm and vibrancy of Valencia to our users," said Mamoun Hmedan, Chief Business Officer at Wego. "This partnership is set to boost tourism in Valencia and offer our users remarkable travel experiences. Valencia is a city that seamlessly blends historical richness with contemporary allure, and we look forward to showcasing its diverse attractions on our platform."

Valencia, the third-largest city in Spain, is known for its stunning mix of old and new, where ancient buildings stand alongside modern architectural marvels. The city is famous for its festivals, such as Las Fallas, and its delicious cuisine, including the iconic paella. Visitors can enjoy a range of activities, from exploring the historic old town to relaxing on the Mediterranean coast.

Visit Valencia Vice Deputy Director, Miguel Angel Pérez, said: "We are delighted to kick off this campaign with Wego and the suppport of Tourspain to promote Valencia, the European Green Capital. This campaign will not only showcase our Arab heritage but also invite travelers to experience the unique blend of tradition and innovation that defines our city. We look forward to welcoming travelers to explore all that our city has to offer."

Summer in Valencia is synonymous with outdoor experiences - whether lounging on the sun-kissed beaches of Malvarrosa or savoring traditional paella at a quaint seaside tavern. Valencia boasts a natural bounty that beckons adventurers.

About Wego

Wego is the number 1 travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

It provides award-winning travel search websites and top-ranked mobile apps for travelers living in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions. Wego harnesses powerful yet simple to use technology that automates the process of searching and comparing results from hundreds of airlines, hotels, and online travel agency websites.

Wego presents an unbiased comparison of all travel products and prices offered in the marketplace by merchants, both local and global, and enables shoppers to quickly find the best deal and place to book whether it is from an airline or hotel directly or with a third-party aggregator website.

The company was founded in 2005 and is dual headquartered in Dubai and Singapore with regional operations in Bangalore, Riyadh, Cairo, Lahore, and Kuala Lumpur.

