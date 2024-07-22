Reinet Investments SCA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Reinet Annual Report 2024 available on reinet.com



22-Jul-2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR





Reinet Investments Manager S.A., acting on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the 'Company'), is pleased to announce that the annual report (which includes the consolidated annual financial statements, the "Annual Report") for the year ended 31 March 2024 is available for download at http://www.reinet.com/investor-relations/reports.html and at https://senspdf.jse.co.za/documents/2024/JSE/ISSE/RNIE/ARMar24.pdf . Copies of the Annual Report may be obtained from the registered office of the Company at the address below or by contacting info@reinet.com. The Annual Report reflects the information which was released in the Company's annual results announcement for the year ended 31 March 2024, which was issued on 28 May 2024. Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the 'Company') is a partnership limited by shares incorporated in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and having its registered office at 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg. It is governed by the Luxembourg law on securitisation and in this capacity allows its shareholders to participate indirectly in the portfolio of assets held by its wholly-owned subsidiary Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S. ('Reinet Fund'), a specialised investment fund also incorporated in Luxembourg. The Company's ordinary shares are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange; the listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange is a secondary listing. The Company's ordinary shares are included in the 'LuxX' index of the principal shares traded on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. The Company and Reinet Fund together with Reinet Fund's subsidiaries are referred to as 'Reinet'. Reinet Investments S.C.A.

R.C.S. Luxembourg B 16 576

Legal Entity Identifier: 222100830RQTFVV22S80

Registered office: 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg, Tel. (+352) 22 42 10, Fax (+352) 22 72 53

Email: info@reinet.com, website: www.reinet.com

End of Inside Information