Romania is aiming to have at least 2. 5 GW of energy storage installed by the end of next year and to exeed 5 GW only a year later. From ESS News According to Romanian Minister of Energy Sebastian Burduja, the country's energy storage fleet is expected to grow exponentially over the next couple of years. "In total, at the end of next year we should have storage capacities of at least 2,500 MW, and by 2026 we should exceed 5,000 MW. These targets are ambitious, but they are aligned with Transelectrica's recommendations and analyses, which show a need for storage of at least 4,000 MW," the minister ...

