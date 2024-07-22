Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Disposal of multi-let office holding at 17A Curzon Street, London W1

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 22

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION.

22 July 2024

For Immediate Release

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Limited

("BCPT" or the "Company")

Disposal of multi-let office holding at 17A Curzon Street, London W1

The Board of the BCPT is pleased to announce the sale of 17A Curzon Street, London W1. Following completion, BCPT's portfolio exposure to the office sector will reduce to 16.0% by capital value (based on 31 March 2024 valuations), down from 29.6% as at 30 June 2023.

The asset at 17A Curzon Street, London is a multi-let office of 10,800 sq. ft. where a phased refurbishment strategy has set a record rental tone for the building, thus presenting an opportune moment to crystallise the value created from the successful delivery of the asset management plan for the holding. The Company has exchanged an unconditional contract for the sale, with completion due in early August 2024. The price achieved represents a relatively narrow 2.3% discount to the 31 March 2024 valuation.

BCPT has now contracted on seven office disposals since the start of December 2023. These disposals have raised aggregate sales proceeds of £129.52 million at an average discount of 4.1% to the then-preceding valuations. Following completion of the sales, BCPT is expected to have cash of approximately £120 million.

The Board does not currently expect to announce any further sales in the near-term.

Richard Kirby, Fund Manager of BCPT, said:

"This latest disposal underlines not only the liquidity within the Company's portfolio but our ability to deliver value-accretive asset management strategies through market cycles. The quality of the underlying assets within the portfolio has enabled us to dispose successfully of holdings across the office sector, including capital-heavy multi-let assets, the structurally challenged regional business park segment and the low-yielding Central London markets. Accordingly, we believe the portfolio is now better positioned to deliver shareholder value."

All enquiries to:

Richard Kirby

CT Real Estate Partners LLP

Tel: 0207 499 2244

Innes Urquhart

Winterflood Securities Limited

Tel: 0203 100 0265

Dion Di Miceli / Tom MacDonald / Stuart Muress / James Atkinson

Barclays Bank PLC

0207 623 2323

BarclaysInvestmentCompanies@barclays.com

MAR

This announcement is released by the Company and the information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the UK version of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No.596/2014) which forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, such information is now considered to be in the public domain.

LEI Number

The Company's LEI Number is 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397.