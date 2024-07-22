Gavin Isaacs to step down as Chairman and remain Non-Executive Director

Games Global Limited ("Games Global" or "the Company") today announces Gavin Isaacs has agreed with the Company that, in connection with his appointment to CEO of Entain plc from 2nd September 2024, he will step down from his role as Chairman of the Board of Directors with immediate effect. Gavin will remain on the Board of Games Global as an Independent Non-Executive Director.

The Company wishes to thank Gavin for his guidance, input and leadership as Chairman since his appointment in October 2022 and looks forward to continuing to work with him in his capacity as a Non-Executive Director.

Walter Bugno, the Company's CEO and a member of the Board of Directors, will act as Interim Chairman until a new permanent Chairman is appointed.

Walter Bugno, CEO and Interim Chairman, commented "I would like to congratulate Gavin on his appointment as CEO of Entain plc. He has been a tireless advocate for Games Global and as Chairman has played a key leadership role in building our business. We very much look forward to continuing to benefit from his insight and expertise as a member of our Board."

Gavin Isaacs commented "It has been a pleasure and a privilege to lead the Board of Games Global for almost two years and I look forward to continuing to be part of the Company's exciting journey. Games Global is a unique business and, whilst I am disappointed to be standing down as Chairman, taking up a full-time executive role as CEO of Entain plc is an incredible opportunity for me personally."

