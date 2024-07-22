Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, today announced that its new military multi-engine training aircraft built upon the versatile and reliable Beechcraft King Air 260 is making its show and European debut at the Farnborough International Airshow (FIA). The aircraft will be on display Monday, July 22 through Friday, July 26, at Stand A031 to offer military delegations, members of the media and aviation enthusiasts a first look at the company's next-generation training aircraft.

Textron Aviation Beechcraft King Air 260 (Photo: Business Wire)

This state-of-the-art aircrew training aircraft was selected in 2023 following a full and open competition to modernize aircrew training for the United States Navy's Multi-Engine Training System (METS) program. Deliveries in support of the up to 64 METS aircraft contracted by Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) began on April 22, 2024. On May 29th at the Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries' annual defence industry tradeshow (CANSEC), Canada announced it will acquire the Beechcraft King Air 260 for the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) in support of the Future Aircrew Training (FAcT) program in Canada.

"The Beechcraft King Air 260 provides an excellent value for military multi-engine training due to its acquisition and operation cost, combined with excellent speed, range and payload capacity," said Bob Gibbs, vice president, Special Missions Sales, Textron Aviation. "This state-of-the-art aircrew training aircraft is currently serving the United States Navy's fleet and is ready to support the modernization of military multi-engine training worldwide."

Specific capabilities of the aircraft include factory options for TACAN (air-to-air), angle of attack (AOA), V/UHF radio, digital audio system, engine trend monitoring, condition-based maintenance plus, observer/jump seat, passenger mission seats and full-face oxygen masks.

Textron Aviation returns to FIA as the industry leader with more than 1,700 Cessna and Beechcraft turbine aircraft based in Europe and more than 250,000 aircraft delivered worldwide.

Endless Special Missions Possibilities

When government, military and commercial customers want airborne solutions for critical missions, they turn to Textron Aviation. The company's aviation solutions provide the high performance and flight characteristics required to address the unique challenges of special missions operations. With unparalleled quality, versatility and low operating costs, Textron Aviation products are ideal for air ambulance; intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR); utility transport; aerial survey; flight inspection; training and a number of other special operations.

About Textron Aviation

We inspire the journey of flight. For more than 95 years, Textron Aviation has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, and high-performance pistons, to special missions, military trainer and defense products, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable, productive and flexible flight.

For more information, visit www.txtav.com specialmissions.txtav.com defense.txtav.com scorpion.txtav.com.

About Textron

Textron is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, and Textron Systems and TRU Simulation. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

