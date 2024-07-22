Germany-based Phytonics has developed a self-adhesive film with microstructures to reduce glare on PV modules. It is available in sheets and rolls for new and existing PV systems. From pv magazine Germany The glare effect of solar panels often causes disputes between neighbors. At airports, traffic routes, and nature reserves, PV modules must meet specific requirements, usually achieved with an anti-reflective coating. However, Germany-based Phytonics says this coating only increases module yield and doesn't prevent glare. Phytonics claims to have developed a self-adhesive film that reduces glare ...

