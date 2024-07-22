PennEngineeringa global leader in innovative fastening solutions, has announced the expansion of its operations located in Galway City, Ireland.

This significant extension is set to create 70 new jobs over the next five years, in support of the company's commitment to growth and community development.

The €14 million expansion project, which involves the construction of a new building, includes a state-of-the-art technology and training centre as well as testing laboratories and customer experience centre that will enhance PennEngineering's capacity to meet the increasing demand for engineering fastening solutions. The new jobs created will span a variety of roles, including manufacturing, engineering, training and more, offering diverse opportunities for local talent.

The expansion project is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland

Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation, Dara Calleary TDsaid: "I am pleased to welcome this announcement from PennEngineering which will see the creation of 70 jobs as part of a major expansion project. Investments such as this continue to advance Galway's position, in particular, as a global hub. I am pleased to welcome this announcement and wish PennEngineering every success."

"We are thrilled to expand our operations in Galway," said Mary Ann Fleming, President, PennEngineering Europe. "This investment reflects our confidence in the potential for growth in the region and our commitment to contributing to the local economy. We look forward to welcoming new members to our team and continuing to innovate in the world of fastening technology. Our on-site manufacturing also continues to expand with the introduction of new products, continuing our 82-year history of product innovation in self-clinch fasteners. Supporting training and development of our people and job creation are priorities for us, and this expansion is key to this initiative. As part of this growth announcement, we welcome the board of PennEngineering on site for their biannual meeting and wish them well as they strategise for the future of our global company."

"Our long-standing partnership with Ireland and the IDA spans over 20 years, and their support has been invaluable in fostering the growth and development of our business in Europe," according to Pete George, PennEngineering CEO.

The expansion is expected to be completed by January 2025. PennEngineering plans to begin the recruitment process immediately, with job openings to be posted on the company's website and local job boards.

Mary Buckley, Executive Director of IDA Ireland, said: "PennEngineering has been in Galway since 2001, and this announcement today highlights their ongoing commitment to the West Region. The operation is already a recognised centre of excellence within the global organisation and this 4000m² expansion and 70 jobs further enhances its strategic capabilities in Galway. I wish the PennEngineering team continued success."

For more information about the expansion and job opportunities, please visit www.pemnet.com/eu/.

About PennEngineering: https://www.penn-eng.com/

Since 1942, PennEngineering has enjoyed a sustained reputation as the global leader in the fastening industry. The company's brands, PEM, PROFIL, Sherex, PennAuto, are considered the premier manufacturer for self clinching and other mechanically attached fasteners. Haeger, for installation systems and Heyco for molded and stamped products.

PennEngineering's steadfast commitment to engineering expertise and global innovation ensures that we continue to grow our portfolio with technologies and solutions that allow our customers to not only keep pace with marketplace challenges but exceed them.

