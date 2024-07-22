UK Innovations Group Ltd.: A win for innovation and the environment as UK Innovations Group Ltd prevail in court over Aga

UK Innovations Group Ltd remains free to produce and retrofit their innovative eControl System.

LONDON, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A significant David v Goliath legal battle between award winning UK Innovations Group Ltd and AGA Rangemaster Group Limited has ended.

AGA, owned by US firm Middleby, pursued a legal claim on multiple grounds against UK Innovations Group and Director Michael McGinley, accusing them of copyright and trademark infringement. The claim was brought in respect of 26 AGA cookers which had been refurbished and retrofitted with UK Innovation Group's innovative eControl system which can be retrofitted to radiant heat storage cookers, of which an AGA is one model, renovating them to make them more efficient and controllable.

AGA's complaints included that the work to renovate the cookers, through the replacement of original AGA components with replica parts and the conversion from fossil fuel to electronic control by the fitting of the eControl System, meant it was no longer an AGA. In this instance the judge found no legitimate reasons to oppose either the renovation or conversion works. Importantly AGA did not object to the sale, supply or installation of the eControl System.

The win is fantastic news for the innovative technology company, who have already converted thousands of AGAs in the UK and in May won the award of UK's Most Innovative Company at the Biz X Awards, but also for owners of radiant heat storage cookers. The rising cost of living, particularly energy prices, mean many of these household appliances are expensive to run, and even more expensive to replace. Retrofitting the eControl System means a kitchen classic can be brought into the modern era, with greater control of the appliance and, crucially, converting them from fossil fuel to electric, resulting in owners making savings whilst greatly extending the life of their appliance.

Despite AGA Rangemaster's claims, the court ruled in favour of the defendants on the crucial issues of copyright infringement and on two out of three trade mark claims, with AGA prevailing on a single minor point regarding historic invoices and marketing material. The judgment confirmed that UK Innovations' refurbishment and resale activities did not violate AGA Rangemaster's trademarks or copyright and UK Innovations Group Ltd remains free to produce and retrofit their innovative eControl System. The judgement can be seen as a victory for the wider industry and the green movement.

