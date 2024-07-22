Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it has entered the surety market in Spain and appointed Jesús Barbero to lead the product line as Head of Surety.

"We are excited to lead BHSI's entry into the European surety market," said Constanza Gállegos, Country Manager, BHSI in Spain. "By bringing BHSI's long-view commitment, credit rating and financial strength to the surety market in Spain, we are answering an expressed need of our customers and brokers."

BHSI will build and provide different surety solutions for a variety of projects and risks in Spain.

Jesús has more than 20 years of experience specializing in surety bonds. He most recently spent 15 years leading surety at another major insurer. Jesús is based in Madrid and can be reached at jesus.barbero@bhspecialty.com.

