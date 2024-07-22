Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Calls All Libraries Experts to Join the First Dubai International Library Conference 2024 From 15-17 November 2024

DUBAI, UAE, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library is set to host the first edition of the Dubai International Library Conference (DILC) 2024, one of the most prominent and prestigious events of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa region, under the slogan "Our Libraries, Past, Present and Future," from 15-17 November 2024, with the participation of more than 25 countries and more than 60 speakers from around the world.

The conference, which is considered the most prominent event at the level of local and international conferences and events in the public library sector, attracts an elite group of specialists, professionals and experts from all over the world, with the aim of exchanging ideas and experiences, and learning about the latest practices in the library and information sector.

Among the most prominent names participating in the conference are Louis Coiffait-Gunn, CEO of CILIP, Sharon Memis, Secretary General of IFLA, Leslie Burger, Interim Executive Director at ALA, Mohsin Al Musawi, from Columbia University, Dr Sami Mobayed, Historian at the Royal Historical Society in London, Saif Aljabri, Omani Library Association and Chair of IFLA MENA, Dr. Ahmed Zayed, Director of the Library of Alexandria, Dr. Faiza Adeeb Al- Bayati, President of the Iraqi Library, Information and Documentation Specialists Association, Dr. Heba Ismail, Vice President of the Arab Federation for Libraries and Information, and Constantia Constantinou, Deputy Dean and Director of Libraries at the University of Pennsylvania.

DILC 2024 will feature more than 45 distinguished panel discussions, workshops, lectures, and round table interactive talks, highlighting the preservation and restoration of archives, new developments in library systems and programs, intellectual property, copyright laws, artificial intelligence, sustainable libraries, and the role of philanthropy in ensuring access to books and information.

The conference highlights the importance of libraries and their role in achieving knowledge exchange within a global framework, in addition to celebrating libraries as models of engineering and architectural masterpieces, and their cultural status. It also focuses on the diversity of knowledge offered by international libraries and their unique specialisations. Experts and professionals from various fields and from all over the world are set to define and chart the future of libraries and highlight the latest technological development libraries are adopting including AI and its impact on the industry.

Access to the event is complimentary and it is necessary to register as a delegate, to receive the necessary conference badge. More about the agenda and the speakers can be found here:

