Trading in PRFoods bonds temporarily suspended

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-07-22 10:01 CEST -- On July 22, 2024, Nasdaq Tallinn decided to temporarily suspend trading in bonds of PRFoods (PRFB062525A, ISIN code EE3300001577). Trading is suspended due to technical updates following changes in interest payment schedule as per annoucement submitted by PRFoods. Trading shall be resumed on July 23, 2024. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.