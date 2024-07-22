Ascertus Limited: Ascertus and Lawcadia Form Partnership to Meet Growing Corporate Need for Streamlined Legal Operations

LONDON, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascertus Limited announces a strategic partnership with matter and spend management platform, Lawcadia. This partnership responds to a growing need in corporate legal departments to streamline operations, from intake and triage, matter and workflow management, to spend management and reporting. This relationship with Lawcadia strengthens Ascertus' reputation as an independent solutions provider offering a broad portfolio of best-of-breed products complementary to the iManage Work platform.

Lawcadia CEO and Co-Founder, Warwick Walsh, lauded the new partnership with Ascertus, emphasising an aligned vision and commitment to delivering innovative and value-driven solutions to clients.

"Ascertus has over 20 years' experience building long-term relationships and providing exceptional client service in the UK and European markets. Importantly we are also aligned in our core values and focus on client-oriented outcomes," Walsh said.

Ascertus enables a centralised approach to matter management, with the iManage Work platform sitting at the core as a single, central repository for documents, files, communications, and emails. Ascertus tailors the solution to enable corporate legal departments to triage, prioritise and track legal matters, both for timely execution as well as for compliance and risk management. Internal and external collaboration is greatly improved. Department leaders have complete real-time visibility of the company's legal matter environment, fully supported with advanced reporting capability for resourcing, capacity planning, and strategic BI.

"In a rapidly changing economic and regulatory environment, operational oversight is a capability that many of our corporate legal customers need today, making matter management an essential tool to help departments efficiently manage legal affairs, reduce business risk, and control costs," commented Roy Russell, CEO of Ascertus.

"It's important that we continuously enhance our portfolio to help customers deploy the solutions that solve their business problems. We have chosen Lawcadia as the solution stands out for its ability to enable customers to address their legal operational challenges most effectively, within budget, and promptly."

Distinctively, Ascertus offers a consultative sales experience that educates customers on the solutions available in the marketplace across product categories, whether or not the company has partnerships with the vendors. This impartial guidance supports informed decision-making, ensuring that the solutions adopted are the right fit for their unique requirements, budget, and internal resources. This approach helps clients avoid the potential pitfall of adapting their business requirements to conform to product-specific limitations and pre-conditions for adoption.

About Lawcadia

Lawcadia is an end-to-end legal operations platform for in-house legal teams and their law firms. A unique two-sided platform with an intelligent automation engine, Lawcadia transforms the way in-house legal teams collaborate internally and with their law firms to solve business problems.

In-house legal teams benefit from structured intake and triage, enhanced matter management, streamlined workflows, greater control of budgets and law firm engagements, as well as invoicing and eBilling. Plus, configurable metrics and dashboards clearly demonstrate the legal function's value within the organisation.

Established in 2015, Lawcadia is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia, with significant operations in London and Manila. Our clients are in varied locations across Asia-Pacific, EMEA and North America and include in-house legal teams and over 180 law firms. Find out more at Lawcadia.com and Lawcadia.co.uk.

About Ascertus Limited

Ascertus provides information and document lifecycle management consultancy, software solutions, and IT support services to law firms, corporate legal departments, and other professional services organisations. Based in Central London, the company offers a full range of professional services - from consultancy, business analysis, and project management; to software implementation, training, documentation, and technical support - delivering bespoke email, contract, and document management solutions in on-premises and privately hosted environments. The company has successfully delivered and managed some of the largest iManage Work installations at customer sites, in the UK, Europe, and globally. For more information, visit: www.ascertus.com. Follow Ascertus on Twitter and LinkedIn.

