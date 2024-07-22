As frameless PV modules are gradually becoming a mainstream trend in the industry, DAH Solar's R&D Director, Dr. Jiang Chengyin, says the company's design for its 3. 0 Full-Screen product version further improves energy yield while lowering costs and reducing the likelihood of fractures. What is the "Full-Screen" technology for solar modules? Dr. Jiang Chengyin: Regular solar modules have frames that protrude above the glass surface, causing dust to accumulate since rainwater can't flow off quickly. Through our patented design, we ensure the frame is flush with the surface, allowing rainwater ...

