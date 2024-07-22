Happiest Minds Technologies: Happiest Minds wins AIM '50 Best Firms for Data Scientists to Work for 2024'

SAN JOSE, Calif. and LONDON and BENGALURU, India, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a 'Born Digital. Born Agile', Mindful IT Company, today announced that it has been recognized among the '50 Best Firms for Data Scientists to Work for 2024' by Analytics India Magazine (AIM). This is the fourth consecutive year Happiest Minds has received this award.

This prestigious distinction underscores the company's commitment to fostering an innovative and supportive environment for data professionals. The accolade is part of AIM Media House's sixth annual assessment, which evaluates firms across India based on their policies, culture, and opportunities available for data scientists. Happiest Minds is honored to stand among the elite, a testament to its dedicated efforts in creating an optimal workspace for data science talent to thrive.

Rajiv Shah, President & Executive Board Member, Happiest Minds, said, "We are happy to be among the '50 Best Firms for Data Scientists to Work for 2024'. This honor underscores our commitment to creating a nurturing environment for our talented team to innovate and excel. Looking ahead, we look forward to upholding our good work and making remarkable progress in the industry."

Commenting on the award,Sundar Ramaswamy, Senior Vice President & Head of CoE - AI/Analytics, Happiest Minds, said, "Winning the AIM '50 Best Firms for Data Scientists to Work for 2024' reflects our relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation in the field of data science. At Happiest Minds, we empower our people with state-of-the-art tools and an inspiring environment working with the world's leading clients on the latest AI-led engagements that encourage such groundbreaking work."

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a Mindful IT Company, enables digital Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a Mindful IT Company, enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency and actionable insights. We do this by leveraging a spectrum of disruptive technologies such as: artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud, digital process automation, internet of things, robotics/drones, security, virtual/ augmented reality, etc. Positioned as 'Born Digital. Born Agile', our capabilities span Product & Digital Engineering Services (PDES), Generative AI Business Services (GBS) and Infrastructure Management & Security Services (IMSS). We deliver these services across industry groups: Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), EdTech, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Hi-Tech and Media & Entertainment, Industrial, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, and Retail, CPG & Logistics. The company has been recognized for its excellence in Corporate Governance practices by Golden Peacock and ICSI. A Great Place to Work Certified company, Happiest Minds is headquartered in Bengaluru, India with operations in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, and the Middle East.

