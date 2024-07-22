Grid operator Enedis said last week that France installed 1,013 MW of new PV systems in the second quarter alone. If the current growth rate continues in the second half, the country could install record capacity in 2024. From pv magazine France French grid operator Enedis has released connection figures for new PV installations for the second quarter of 2024. Between April and June, developers installed 1,013 MW, up from 965 MW in the first quarter. During the same periods in 2023, a record year, developers added 691 MW and 747 MW to the grid. The total new capacity included only 18 MW for storage ...

