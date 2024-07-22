Desarrollo Económico del Estado de Chihuahua (DESEC): Barrancas del Cobre, the ecotourism jewel of the Tarahumara highlands supported by DESEC in northern Mexico

CREEL, Mexico, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The land of the Tarahumara or Rarámuris, which translates as 'light feet', in the Barrancas del Cobre, located in the state of Chihuahua, is a stunning set of canyons almost 2,000 metres deep that is emerging as one of the most attractive tourist destinations in northern Mexico.

Close to the Chihuahuan Desert and its prickly nopales and sotoles, this natural treasure has maintained its charm thanks to the difficulty of access and was first reached by a Spanish Jesuit in 1608.

The Copper Canyon offers everything from tropical climates in the depths of its canyons to high mountain climates with frequent snowfall, which means that the Rarámuris live in a semi-sedentary way, ascending or descending the sierra depending on the change of season.

The region has several 'pueblos mágicos', such as Batopilas or Creel, designated as such by the Mexican Ministry of Tourism for their work in protecting and preserving their cultural richness.

It is also home to Mexico's most famous train, the Chepe Express, which runs from Chihuahua City to Los Mochis, in the Pacific Ocean state of Sinaloa, and during its more than ten-hour journey offers stunning views of the changing landscapes from the sierra to the sea.

In Creel, a town of 5,000 inhabitants, the Barrancas del Cobre Airport, which is expected to receive commercial flights by the end of 2025, began operations in January, according to sources from the organisation Desarrollo Económico del Estado de Chihuahua (DESEC), that supports these initiatives.

'Before there were only airports, and they are still operating, some on the main street of the towns. My respects to the pilots, almost kamikazes. With this airport they will have more security,' said Armando Cárdenas, the airport administrator.

In the heart of the barrancas, an hour's drive from Creel, is the Parque Aventura de Barranca, opened in 2010, which boasts the world's longest zip line, a 2.5-kilometre-long course at an altitude of more than 1,000 metres.

Raúl Rodríguez, director of the Parque Aventura de Barrancas, emphasised that it represents a primordial place for the growth of the region, being 'the capital' of the Sierra Tarahumara due to its strategic location and the services it offers.

