Company will be primary provider of fully optimized power system solution based on onsemi's latest generation EliteSiC M3e platform

NEWS HIGHLIGHTS

onsemi and Volkswagen Group sign multi-year deal to supply solution for vehicle lineup across several brands

onsemi will provide a full stack of silicon carbide technologies as part of an integrated module solution that can scale across all power platforms

Volkswagen Group will benefit from onsemi's plans to expand manufacturing in Europe that would establish an end-to-end production facility for the traction inverter system

onsemi (Nasdaq: ON) announced today it has signed a multi-year deal with Volkswagen Group to be the primary supplier of a complete power box solution as part of its next-generation traction inverter for its Scalable Systems Platform (SSP). The solution features silicon carbide-based technologies in an integrated module that can scale across all power levels from high power to low power traction inverters to be compatible for all vehicle categories.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240722056587/en/

onsemi's EliteSiC M3e MOSFETs accelerate the pace of innovation for power semiconductors (Photo: Business Wire)

"By offering a complete power system solution that encompasses the entire power sub-assembly, we provide Volkswagen Group with a single, simplified modular and scalable platform that maximizes efficiency and performance for their vehicle lineup," said Hassane El-Khoury, president and CEO of onsemi. "This new approach allows for the customization of power needs and the addition of features for different vehicles without compromising on performance, all while reducing cost."

Based on the EliteSiC M3e MOSFETs, onsemi's unique power box solution can handle more power in a smaller package which significantly reduces energy losses. The inclusion of three integrated half-bridge modules mounted on a cooling channel will further improve system efficiency by ensuring heat is effectively managed from the semiconductor to the coolant encasement. This leads to better performance, improved heat control, and increased efficiency, allowing EVs to drive further on a single charge. By using this integrated solution, Volkswagen Group will be able to easily transition to future EliteSiC-based platforms and remain at the forefront of EV innovation.

"We are very pleased to have onsemi as a strategic supplier for the power box of the traction inverter for our first tranche in the SSP platform. onsemi has convinced us with a deeply verticalized supply chain from the growth of the raw material up to the assembly of the power box," said Mr. Dirk Große-Loheide, Member of the Extended Executive Committee Group Procurement and Member of the Board Volkswagen Brand for "Procurement."

Mr. Till von Bothmer, Senior Vice President VW Group Procurement for Powertrain, added, "On top of the verticalization, onsemi has furthermore provided a resilient supply concept with regional silicon carbide fabs across Asia, Europe and the U.S. In addition, onsemi will continuously provide the latest SiC generation to ensure competitiveness."

Volkswagen Group will also benefit from onsemi's planned investment to expand its silicon carbide manufacturing in the Czech Republic. The investment would establish an end-to-end production facility in Europe for the traction inverter power system. The proximity of onsemi's facility would fortify Volkswagen Group's supply chain while improving logistics and allowing for faster integration into the manufacturing process.

More Information:

onsemi Accelerates Silicon Carbide Innovation to Power the Transition to Electrification

onsemi Selects the Czech Republic to Establish End-to-End Silicon Carbide Production for Advanced Power Semiconductors

onsemi and VW Group Cement Strategic Collaboration on Silicon Carbide Technology for Next-Generation Electric Vehicles with Strategic Agreement

About onsemi

onsemi (Nasdaq: ON) is driving disruptive innovations to help build a better future. With a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets, the company is accelerating change in megatrends such as vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure. onsemi offers a highly differentiated and innovative product portfolio, delivering intelligent power and sensing technologies that solve the world's most complex challenges and leads the way to creating a safer, cleaner and smarter world. onsemi is recognized as a Fortune 500 company and included in the Nasdaq-100 Index and S&P 500 index. Learn more about onsemi at www.onsemi.com.

onsemi and the onsemi logo are trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective holders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240722056587/en/

Contacts:

Krystal Heaton

Director, Head of Public Relations

onsemi

(480) 242-6943

Krystal.Heaton@onsemi.com