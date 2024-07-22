Zymeworks Inc.: Zymeworks Announces FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug Application for ZW191, a Novel Folate Receptor-? Targeted Topoisomerase I Inhibitor Antibody-Drug Conjugate

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zymeworks Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYME), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a diverse pipeline of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics to improve the standard of care for difficult-to-treat diseases, today announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the investigational new drug (IND) application for ZW191, the Company's novel folate receptor-? (FR?) targeted topoisomerase I inhibitor (TOPO1i) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC).



"ZW191 is a differentiated product candidate in our pipeline that reflects the strength of our approach in developing best-in-class antibody-drug conjugates," said Paul Moore, Chief Scientific Officer of Zymeworks. "Developed to target FR?, which is expressed in several types of difficult-to-treat cancers, ZW191 incorporates a novel antibody and drug-linker that provide a unique combination of antibody-linker stability and payload potency, together with strong bystander activity, which could result in improved efficacy and enable targeting lower levels of FR? compared to previously developed drug candidates. We are pleased to reach this R&D milestone following on the heels of our recent FDA clearance for ZW171 in June and look forward to initiating clinical development of both ZW191 and ZW171 during 2024."

ZW191 was designed using the Company's drug conjugate platforms, including the novel TOPO1i-based payload technology, ZD06519, to target FR?-expressing tumors including ovarian and other gynecological cancers, as well as non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). A drug-antibody-ratio (DAR) of eight was selected to balance both tolerability and efficacy. The FR? monoclonal antibody incorporated in ZW191 was generated in-house and selected based on enhanced internalization characteristics to enable targeting of high, mid, and low levels of FR? expression. FR? is a clinically validated target that is expressed in approximately 75% of ovarian carcinomas and 70% of NSCLC. ZW191 has demonstrated robust anti-tumor activity and a strong safety profile in preclinical models.

The Company expects to file applications seeking regulatory authorization to initiate clinical studies for ZW191 in non-US jurisdictions in the second half of 2024. ZW191 is the first of three ADC molecules incorporating the Company's proprietary ZD06519 payload designated for clinical development, with IND filings for ZW220 (NaPi2b ADC) and ZW251 (GPC3 ADC) on schedule for 2025.

