Stambaugh Ness Welcomes Alyson Fieldman as Chief Growth Officer

Firm Establishes New Role to Drive Future Growth

YORK, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2024 / Stambaugh Ness (SN) is pleased to announce the addition of Alyson Fieldman as Chief Growth Officer. The establishment of this new role is indicative of SN's commitment to its future and the strategic vision required to meet not only the firm's growth goals but to anticipate the needs of its clients nationwide.





Alyson brings 20+ years of experience in marketing and business development for accounting and professional services. Previously, she served as Chief Marketing Officer at Marcum, a Top-15 CPA firm, where she led firm-wide growth initiatives, including an award-winning client experience program, and drove a remarkable 16% year-over-year growth from 2021 to 2022.

Alyson's strategic vision and innovative approaches will be instrumental in shaping the future of SN. In her role, she will work closely with leadership to execute on the strategic direction for our market positioning and growth. She will collaborate with practice area leaders, as well as our marketing and business development teams, to drive revenue growth, identify and pursue new business opportunities, expand market presence, elevate the client experience, and forge strategic partnerships.

Stambaugh Ness President and Chief Executive Officer, Steven L. Hake states, "The addition of Alyson Fieldman as Chief Growth Officer is an important step towards accelerating and building the future of SN. Her proven track record in driving significant growth and bringing teams together to achieve ambitious goals makes her an invaluable addition to our leadership team. We are confident that Alyson's strategic vision will propel SN's success to new heights."

About Stambaugh Ness

Stambaugh Ness is a multi-discipline, professional services firm serving clients nationally with a strategic focus on the architecture and engineering, professional services, construction and real estate, and manufacturing industries.? With Stambaugh Ness, clients have access to a diverse menu of services, including compliance, government contract services, strategic tax solutions, technology and cyber risk advisory, data solutions, Microsoft solutions, Deltek ERP software, strategic growth advisory, workforce and talent solutions, outsourced accounting, ownership transition, and mergers and acquisitions.

The firm is an independent member of the BDO Alliance USA, a nationwide association of independently-owned local and regional accounting, consulting, and service firms with similar client service goals.

