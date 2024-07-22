Galloper Gold Corp.: Galloper Gold Retains MarketSmart Communications for Investor Relations

Galloper Gold Corp. (CSE:BOOM)(OTC PINK:GGDCF) ("Galloper Gold" or the "Company") announces it has entered into an agreement with MarketSmart Communications Inc. ("MarketSmart") pursuant to which MarketSmart will provide investor relations (IR) services to Galloper Gold for an initial term of 12 months.

Adrian Sydenham, President of MarketSmart, stated: "We are excited to assist Galloper Gold as this newly-listed company pursues an attractive opportunity in Newfoundland surrounding an historic gold deposit. Galloper Gold is well-funded and has a modest valuation as it approaches 2024 exploration at its flagship Glover Island Project. As the company achieves each milestone set before it, MarketSmart looks forward to keeping shareholders informed while broadening the investor audience for BOOM."

Galloper Gold will pay MarketSmart a fee of $7,500 per month, plus applicable taxes. MarketSmart will also be granted stock options to purchase 300,000 common shares of Galloper Gold at a price to be determined within 30 days of the effective date of the agreement (July 15, 2024). The options will be in accordance with Galloper Gold's stock option plan and will be vested quarterly over one year.

The investor relations agreement and grant of stock options are subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE).

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mr. Mark Scott

CEO and Director

Galloper Gold Corp.

Company Contact: info@gallopergold.com, 778-655-9266

Investor Relations: MarketSmart Communications - 877-261-4466. info@marketsmart.ca

Forward-Looking, Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "expect", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "predict", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the risk that the proceeds of the Offering may not be used as stated herein. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with mineral exploration generally, risks related to capital markets, risks related to the state of financial markets or future metals prices and the other risks described in the Company's publicly filed disclosure.

Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward-looking statements in this news release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company's future operations. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

