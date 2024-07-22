Qingdao Huatong IHI Parking Equipment Company: China's First Integrated Transportation Center Officially Opens Ahead of Schedule

China's first integrated transportation hub in Qingdao combines overpass, underground parking, subway, and commercial services, featuring advanced automated parking technology from Qingdao Huatong IHI Parking Equipment Company.

QINGDAO, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2024 / China's first integrated transportation center, the Jinjialing Overpass Underground Comprehensive Transportation Center, officially commenced operations on December 26, 2023, one and a half years ahead of schedule. This groundbreaking project, led by Qingdao Huatong Static Traffic Group, a subsidiary of Huatong Group, represents a significant advancement in urban infrastructure by combining an above-ground overpass, underground public parking, subway transfer, and commercial services. The 1.8 billion RMB project has added 1,673 parking spaces, significantly alleviating traffic congestion around Qingdao University Affiliated Hospital's eastern district.

Qingdao Huatong IHI Parking Equipment Company (IHP Parking) played a crucial role in this development. Positioned within the high-end intelligent parking market, the company provided 550 fully automated parking spaces using its advanced SSP Parking system, maximizing space utilization and enhancing the efficiency and convenience of urban parking.

"IHP Parking's SSP Parking system is designed to optimize urban parking solutions," said a spokesperson for Qingdao Huatong IHI Parking Equipment Company. "Our cutting-edge technology ensures that space is used efficiently, providing a seamless parking experience for users."

IHP Parking is a joint venture owned by Qingdao Qixing Solidparking Lifts, Qingdao Huatong State-owned Capital Investment Group from China, and the IHI Group from Japan. It is a key member of the Qingdao Static Traffic Industry Operation Group, with Qixing Solidparking as the largest shareholder after capital injection last year, managing the company's day-to-day operations.

Specializing in the high-end intelligent parking market, Qingdao Huatong IHI Parking Equipment Company produces the SSP (Chess Parking System), EP (Tower Parking Equipment), and SHL (Shuttle Plane Moving Parking Equipment). The company also offers semi-automatic systems like PP (Lift and Slide Puzzle Parking System) and UP (Pit Parking Lift), as well as car stacker products such as TP (Two Post Parking Lift) and FP (Four Post Parking Lift). To support its diverse production needs, the company operates two dedicated factories in Qinxing and Laixi.

By leveraging the urban parking lot construction and management expertise of Qixing Solidparking and Huatong Static Traffic Group, along with the IHI Group's world-class technology, the company provides comprehensive turnkey solutions for urban core area parking worldwide.

