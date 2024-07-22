ARMLS Launches RapidStats to All 40,000 MLS Subscribers

ARMLS becomes the latest MLS to launch the RapidStats market stats platform as a subscriber benefit.

TEMPE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2024 / ARMLS® announced today that it has launched RapidStats to its 40,000 subscribers. RapidStats is a statistical product that uses the power of MLS data to inform agents and brokers about market trends. RapidStats boasts a variety of customizable reports that can be scheduled or sent immediately, includes the ability to pull reports for specific market areas and features a custom chart builder. RapidStats had been an add-on product for a fee in the ARMLS market - now it is a core MLS benefit for all users.





RapidStats Logo

RapidStats Logo





Those interested in RapidStats should contact Markt about licensing opportunities.

About RapidStats

RapidStats is a robust market statistics platform that helps agents and brokers understand their markets, pricing and opportunities to make more informed decisions. Customizable reports are sourced directly from MLS data and give you timely, accurate and comprehensive information. RapidStats can be found in the UtahRealEstate.com, Metro MLS and Beaches MLS markets.

About ARMLS

Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service (ARMLS®) is the largest MLS in Arizona, providing MLS and other core services for MLS subscribers. ARMLS provides technology solutions, support and training for 40,000 real estate agents. For more information, visit ARMLS.com.

About Markt

Markt® is a multi-MLS organization focused on providing back-office professional services by combining resources and expertise to serve organized real estate nationwide. Markt supports noncontiguous MLS markets with services including marketing, human resources, customer support and information technology. For more information, visit TheMarkt.com.

Contact Information

James Marcus

Director of Marketing

jamesm@armls.com

480-921-7777

SOURCE: ARMLS

View the original press release on newswire.com.