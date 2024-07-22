CSP, Inc.: Aria Cybersecurity Protects Your Critical Systems from the CrowdStrike-Induced Windows Outage

ARIA AZT PROTECT Stops Untested Updates Taking Critical Systems Down

ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions, a CSPi business (NASDAQ:CSPI) a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions offers a solution to help avoid this type of flawed cloud-based update from creating an outage to your critical infrastructure. A "flawed update process" on July 19th, 2024, is apparently to blame for the massive worldwide outage of systems running on Windows platforms as reported by CrowdStrike.

This type of outage can be prevented!

Companies using AZT PROTECT's protection capabilities can prevent both malicious code as well as flawed updates from taking critical systems down. We can ensure that untested updates do not become active on your systems, helping you avoid this type of disaster.

It has become the norm for your IT application and cybersecurity vendors to send updates directly to their applications. Unfortunately, as this incident has demonstrated, few customers test these updates and just allow them to update automatically.

Whether intentional or not, untested supply chain updates can wreak more havoc on your critical systems than most cyberattacks. If an update to a system puts lives in danger due to an outage, it should not be deployed without some form of verification test. The same goes for servers running any critical business process.

AZT PROTECT can ensure that such updates - even if distributed to the endpoints - are not automatically implemented until they are verified to "do no harm".

AZT PROTECT is a simple-to-deploy, lightweight agent that can deploy alongside CrowdStrike or other protection systems and not only catches the sophisticated attacks that they miss, but also can ensure IT and OT software update procedures are properly enforced avoiding such disasters. What's more, as we stop what these vendors miss, you now have time to test their software updates - while we keep your systems safe from attack. We use a fundamentally different approach that does not require such updates. You can be assured that our attack protection has you covered so you can now apply age-old, industry best practices to test cybersecurity updates before deployment - to avoid such disasters without worrying about stopping attacks.

The software application industry is full of well-meaning vendors - but fundamental flaws in their update approaches will make the likeliness of such incidents a more frequent occurrence. However, you can take control of what these large vendors can do to your environment with AZT PROTECT. We offer a simple-to-deploy solution that can actively protect your critical systems in minutes.

