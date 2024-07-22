Epique Realty Sponsors Networking & Conf. App for Globe St. Conference to Honor Janice Delcid 2024 Women of Influence Award Winner

Prestigious award recognizes women transforming real estate through outstanding leadership and a dedication to excellence, inspiring the next generation of leaders

Epique Realty is thrilled to announce that Janice Delcid, CFO and Co-Founder, won the 2024 Women of Influence Class award in the Corporate Real Estate Executive category presented by GlobeSt.

The 2024 Women of Influence were selected by GlobeSt.'s esteemed advisory board and senior editors based on how well they achieved goals and displayed ingenuity, how impactful their work has been, how dedicated the nominee has been to furthering the development of their field and the role of women within it, and the nominee's personal commitment to the highest ethical standards, service and excellence.

As CFO, Janice oversees all aspects of fiscal management, guiding Epique Realty's fiscal strategy with precision and foresight. She attributes the company's ongoing success to the extensive benefits offered to agents and the advanced AI technology implemented at the brokerage. Additionally, she directs the learning and development of Epique agents and staff, believing that free continuing education, coaching and lifetime mentorship along with providing numerous benefits and proactive support equip agents with the tools to thrive in today's technological environment.

"I am honored to accept this GlobeSt award on behalf of my Epique team," said Janice Delcid. "When you love what you do, your work becomes your passion. This recognition is both rewarding and inspiring, and it serves as further motivation for my team and the women I mentor to continue advocating for inclusivity and empowerment in real estate."

Janice Delcid's impact extends far beyond the boardroom. Her dedication to philanthropy embodies the values of compassion, generosity, and community service, leaving a lasting impact on all those she touches. Janice leverages her expertise to drive positive change and foster greater diversity within the real estate industry. Despite her demanding schedule, she remains dedicated to giving back, prioritizing charitable activities that uplift her local community and extend a helping hand to those in need around the globe.

"Janice truly deserves this award," affirmed Christopher Miller, COO and Co-Founder of Epique Realty. "We at Epique are incredibly proud and excited to celebrate Janice as the industry recognizes her exceptional talents and significant contributions to real estate."

"In honor of this award and to celebrate Janice Delcid's remarkable contributions to the industry and to Epique agents, Epique is sponsoring the Networking & Conference App and we hope that it is a welcome addition to the event's success," reports Joshua Miller, COO and Co-Founder of Epique.

This is a can't-miss Conference and Awards experience for Women in Real Estate according to ALM | GlobeSt. The Conference is being held at the beautiful Everline Resort and Spa, Lake Tahoe, CA, July 22 - 23, 2024 with an Awards Dinner on July 23.

This is the first of two distinguished awards recognizing Janice this year. She as also recently honored as a Women of Influence, presented by HousingWire, celebrating leading women in real estate.

About Epique Realty

Epique Realty is not just a brokerage; it's a movement. Committed to providing agents with extraordinary benefits, support, and resources, Epique Realty empowers agents to thrive in today's digital age. With a focus on inclusion, innovation, and integrity, Epique Realty is redefining what it means to be a forward-thinking brokerage, reshaping the real estate landscape one success story at a time. BeEpique

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Barbara Simpson, PR and Communications

281-773-7842 | Barbara@EpiqueRealty.com

https://instagram.com/epiquerealty/

https://facebook.com/epiquerealty

https://linkedin.com/company/epique-realty/mycompany/

https://youtube.com/epiquerealty

SOURCE: Epique Realty

View the original press release on accesswire.com