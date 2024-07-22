Omni-Biotic US: Omni-Biotic AB 10 Wins Product of the Year at NutraIngredients USA Awards 2024

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2024 / Omni-Biotic US is proud to announce that Omni-Biotic AB 10 has been awarded "Product of the Year" in the "Microbiome Modulation" category at this year's prestigious NutraIngredients USA Awards.

The judges highlighted Omni-Biotic AB 10's exceptional impact on gut health and its innovative approach to addressing gut dysbiosis, stating: "Supported by trial data in a number of different clinical settings, Omni-Biotic AB 10 is positioned for people with dysbiosis resulting from travel, dietary habits, antibiotic-associated diarrhea, and even C. diff infection. Our judges were impressed by the product's use of technology to increase the viability of the multi-strain probiotic formulation and the much-needed scientific substantiation for a product targeting gut dysbiosis."

Omni-Biotic AB 10 is a premium, 10-strain probiotic formulation specifically developed to address gut dysbiosis resulting from antibiotic use, infection, and travel-associated pathogen exposure. Laboratory analysis has demonstrated its synergistic anti-pathogen mechanisms. Human clinical trial outcomes include the eradication of recurrent Clostridium difficile and infections with gram-negative bacteria. Omni-Biotic AB 10 has also consistently demonstrated dramatic reductions in antibiotic-associated diarrhea across various types of antibiotics. Overall, this restorative probiotic formulation effectively supports gut microbiome balance and function.

The NutraIngredients USA Awards celebrate the best of the nutrition and dietary supplements industry. They recognize innovation, research, and leadership in various categories. Being recognized by NutraIngredients USA is a significant achievement, highlighting companies that stand out for their quality, efficacy, and contribution to the industry.

This award follows a series of recognitions for Omni-Biotic AB 10, including the Practitioner's Choice Award in 2023 and the "Best Overall Product" for gut health by Glamour magazine in the lifestyle space. This also continues the success of the Omni-Biotic product range. Omni-Biotic Stress Release was named probiotic "Product of the Year" at the 2021 NutraIngredients USA Awards, and Omni-Biotic Hetox was a finalist in 2022 and 2023.

About Omni-Biotic US:

Omni-Biotic is a leading probiotic brand in Europe and the #3 brand worldwide. Developed by the renowned Austrian gut microbiome research pioneer Institut AllergoSan, every Omni-Biotic product is rooted in 30 years of research and extensive clinical testing. Omni-Biotic emphasizes clean, potent formulations targeting specific health outcomes, including stress management, liver detox, and balanced immunity.

Introduced to the United States in 2019 by AllergoSan USA, Omni-Biotic aims to set the gold standard for probiotic supplements. Today, thousands of healthcare practitioners worldwide trust Omni-Biotic to address their patients' gut health concerns. As one of the premium product lines brought to the US market by AllergoSan USA, Omni-Biotic is committed to delivering meticulously crafted and clinically validated probiotic solutions, empowering individuals through optimal gut health.

