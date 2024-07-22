Panama City, Republic of Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2024) - Autris (OTC Pink: AUTR) ("Autris" or "the Company"), a pioneering company dedicated to promoting freedom and self-sustainability, through the acquisition, design, development, and construction of self-sustainable communities throughout Latin America and the Caribbean, announces an extremely successful launch of its Veritas Village - Coronado Community in Panama, designed and being developed by the recently acquired EcoVillages. The Veritas Villages Community brand is based on EcoVillages' F.I.R.S.T. philosophy (Freedom, Independence, Resiliency, Self-Sustainability and Transparency) of creating intentional community developments throughout the Latin American region.

Veritas Villages, with the initial community in the Coronado, Panama area (Veritas Village - Coronado), are places for people who are interested in living a luxurious, freedom and sustainability-oriented life and who want to get away from relying on government, large corporations or other outside forces for their freedoms, food, water and lifestyle. Veritas Village - Coronado is located in a spectacularly beautiful area with stunning views, near superb beaches and is the first and flagship of the upcoming communities designed by and following the EcoVillages F.I.R.S.T. philosophy. Veritas Villages residents also become members of the Veritas Village Club, granting them perks and discounts in all of the future Veritas Villages. This gives Veritas Village residents and owners the opportunity to travel to and stay at other incredible destinations with like-minded people and at a lower cost.

"We recently held an extremely successful, well, more than extremely successful launch of Veritas Village - Coronado in a webinar with our partner Mikkel Thorup, of Expat Money!" stated Patrick Hiebert, CEO and Co-Founder of Autris "We had received reservations for almost 80% of the total homesites in this exciting new community by the end of the day!", "It's extremely rewarding to know that we are part of creating a new kind of community and the solution for an ever-growing group of people. A group of people who are tired of political divisiveness and woke ideologies and want to live in a community of like-minded people and have the best lives with their families."

Veritas Village Community Highlights:

Fully off-grid luxury community with solar powered homes.

Own water source through onsite mountain spring fed water well and year-round creek.

Food forest, stables, tilapia pond, community orchards/gardens, and hydroponic gardens

Onsite clinic, school, music studio, woodworking shop, pickleball/tennis courts, and much more.

In a very popular Expat area of the country of Panama with an incredible climate.

Near spectacular beaches, shopping, mountain hikes, and entertainment area.

Autris, through its subsidiary EcoVillages, is not only planning on further expansion of the wildly successful Veritas Villages concept in Panama, but is actively looking for the next countries in which to create these unique communities.

Further Information about Autris and full financial statements can be found on the company's website at www.autrisgroup.com and on the OTC Markets landing page for Autris at AUTR - Autris | Company Profile | OTC Markets

About Autris: Autris is a forward-thinking company committed to promoting freedom and sustainability. Through strategic acquisitions and innovative initiatives, Autris aims to create communities that embody the principles of freedom, independence, resilience, sustainability, and transparency.

