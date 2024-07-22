OTORIO Ltd: OTORIO's Midyear Report Reveals Alarming Trends and Proactive Strategies in OT-IoT-CPS Security

New Survey Highlights Rising Ransomware Threats, Proactive Security Shifts, and Critical Insurance Gaps

Tel Aviv, Israel, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the cybersecurity landscape continues to evolve, OTORIO has released its latest survey report, revealing critical insights into the state of OT (Operational Technology), IoT (Internet of Things), and CPS (Cyber-Physical Systems) security. Titled "Midyear OT-IoT-CPS Cybersecurity CISO Report," the survey examines current trends, challenges, and strategies adopted by industry leaders to safeguard critical infrastructure from cyber threats.

Key Findings Include:

Significant Disruption from Cyber Attacks: A staggering 88% of security leaders report experiencing moderate to severe disruption in their business operations due to cyber attacks over the past year.

Rise in Ransomware Attacks Targeting OT Environments: Highlighting a growing trend, 40% of ransomware attacks lacked an IT component, underscoring the direct risk to OT environments.

Shift Towards Proactive Security Measures: 40% of companies are now leveraging exposure management, indicating a notable shift towards proactive OT security approaches.

Challenges in Cyber Insurance Coverage: Despite increasing threats, 71% of companies reveal their cyber insurance policies do not fully cover OT, highlighting significant gaps in coverage.

Enhanced Collaboration for OT Security: 45% of companies have established joint IT/OT security taskforces, emphasizing the importance of cross-functional cooperation in mitigating cyber risks.

OTORIO's report also delves into the strategies adopted by leading organizations to navigate these challenges successfully. It provides actionable insights for security leaders to enhance their OT-IoT/CPS security posture, including budget allocation, technology adoption, and regulatory compliance.

"We are excited to share these findings with the cybersecurity community," said OTORIO's CEO and Co-Founder Daniel Bren. "It's crucial for organizations to stay ahead of evolving threats and adopt proactive measures to protect their critical infrastructure."

To learn more, download the full reportand gain access to comprehensive analysis and recommendations for strengthening OT security.