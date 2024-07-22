Anzeige
Netlist, Inc.: Netlist Schedules Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Conference Call

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2024 / Netlist, Inc. (OTCQB:NLST) announced today that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 29, 2024, before 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, July 30, 2024.

Netlist will host a conference call at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on July 30, 2024. Netlist encourages participants to pre-register for the conference call. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. To pre-register, click here.

For those who would like to join the call but have not pre-registered, they can do so by dialing +1 (412) 317-5443 and requesting the "Netlist Conference Call."

A live webcast and archived replay of the call can be accessed in the Investor's section of Netlist's website at www.netlist.com.

About Netlist
Netlist is a leading innovator in memory and storage solutions, pushing the boundaries of technology to deliver unparalleled performance and reliability. With a rich portfolio of patented technologies, Netlist has consistently driven innovation in the field of cutting-edge enterprise memory and storage, empowering businesses and industries to thrive in the digital age. To learn more about Netlist, please visit www.netlist.com.

For more information, please contact:
Mike Smargiassi
The Plunkett Group
NLST@theplunkettgroup.com
(212) 739-6729

SOURCE: Netlist, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
