KI's Tributaire Collection Shines at NeoCon 2024 with Multiple Award Wins

KI is proud to announce that the Tributaire Collection has received prestigious accolades at NeoCon 2024, one of the most significant events in the commercial design industry. The collection was honored with the following awards:

• Best of NeoCon Silver Award for Conference Room Furniture

• Best of NeoCon Silver Award for Task Tables

• Interior Design Magazine HiP Award for Education/Government/Institutional: Furniture & Seating

These awards underscore the innovative design and superior functionality of the Tributaire Collection, reinforcing KI's commitment to delivering exceptional and versatile furniture solutions.

"We are thrilled to see the Tributaire Collection receive such high honors at NeoCon 2024," said Melissa Jorgenson, product manager at KI. "These awards are a testament to our team's dedication to excellence in design and innovation. The Tributaire Collection was created with the needs of modern workspaces in mind, and these accolades validate our efforts to provide furniture that enhances both functionality and aesthetics."

The Tributaire Collection stands out with its unique blend of form and function, designed to support various environments from corporate offices to educational institutions. With an extensive range of sizes, shapes, and styles, the collection offers versatile training tables, stylish café tables, and functional credenzas, among other pieces. The signature leg design, influenced by the fluid movement of tributary waters, unifies the collection and adds a touch of refinement.

ABOUT KI

KI manufactures innovative furniture solutions for education, healthcare, government, and corporate markets. The employee-owned company is headquartered in Green Bay, Wis. and operates sales offices and manufacturing facilities in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and Europe. KI adapts products and service solutions to the specific needs of each customer through its unique design and manufacturing philosophy. For more information, visit ki.com .

