PORTERVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sierra Bancorp (Nasdaq: BSRR), parent of Bank of the Sierra, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024. Sierra Bancorp reported consolidated net income of $10.3 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $9.9 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023. On a linked-quarter (three months ended March 31, 2024) basis, the Company reported an increase of $0.9 million, or 10%, in net income.

Highlights for the second quarter of 2024:

Improved Earnings Diluted Earnings per Share increased 11%, or $0.07, from the prior linked quarter. Increased Return on Average Assets to 1.14%, from 1.06%, in the prior linked quarter. Higher Return on Average Equity of 11.95%, compared to 11.09%, in the prior linked quarter. Improved net interest income by $1.5 million, or 5%, as compared to the prior linked quarter. Net interest margin grew by 7 basis points from the prior linked quarter to 3.69%.

Strong Asset Quality Total Nonperforming Loans to total gross loans declined 56% to 0.29% at June 30, 2024. No foreclosed assets at June 30, 2024. Regulatory Commercial Real Estate concentration ratio of 241%, and a 10% decline in total commercial real estate loan balances the past three years. No non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans are on nonaccrual status as of June 30, 2024. Delinquencies remained low at 0.14% of total loans.

Asset and Deposit Growth Total assets increased $128.1 million, or 14% annualized, during the quarter, to $3.7 billion. Loan growth of $77.7 million, or 14% annualized, during the quarter, to $2.2 billion. Total deposits increased by $95.4 million, or 13% annualized, during the quarter, to $2.9 billion. Noninterest-bearing deposits of $986.9 million at June 30, 2024, represent 34% of total deposits.

Solid Capital and Liquidity Increased Tangible Book Value (non-GAAP) per share by 3%, to $22.24 per share during the quarter. Repurchased 178,168 shares of stock during the quarter. Raised dividend by $0.01 for the quarter to $0.24 per share, payable on August 15, 2024. Strong regulatory Community Bank Leverage Ratio of 11.6%, at June 30, 2024, for our subsidiary Bank. Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP) of 8.8%, at June 30, 2024, on a consolidated basis. Overall primary and secondary liquidity sources of $2.5 billion at June 30, 2024.



"In any team sport, the best teams have consistency and chemistry." Roger Staubach

"We are excited to share our strong second quarter results! The solid improvements achieved in the past two quarters demonstrate our balanced commitment to both our communities and shareholders as we complement growth with a focus on balance sheet strategy in a challenging interest rate environment," stated Kevin McPhaill, CEO and President. "Our expanding and diversified banking teams continue to strengthen existing customer relationships while also bringing new relationships to the Bank. We are proud of our results for the first half of 2024 and believe that building this foundation will enable us to continue providing both exemplary service to our customers and strong and consistent returns for our shareholders," concluded Mr. McPhaill.

For the first six months of 2024, the Company recognized net income of $19.6 million, or $1.35 per diluted share, as compared to $18.7 million, or $1.26 per diluted share, for the same period in 2023, a 5% increase. The Company's improved financial performance metrics for the first half of 2024 include a return on average assets of 1.10%, and net interest margin of 3.66%, as compared to a return on average assets of 1.02%, and a net interest margin of 3.43% for the same period in 2023.

Quarterly Income Changes (comparisons to the second quarter of 2023)

Net income increased by $0.3 million, or 3%, to $10.3 million due to higher net interest income and lower noninterest expenses partially offset by an increase in the provision for credit losses, and lower noninterest income.

The $1.9 million, or 7%, increase in net interest income was driven by a 30 basis points increase in net interest margin. A $180.9 million decrease in other borrowed funds due to the bond sale and restructuring in early 2024 along with higher loan yields were the primary drivers of the net interest margin increase.

Noninterest income decreased $0.4 million, primarily from nonrecurring gains on the sale of investments in the second quarter of 2023.

Noninterest expense improved due to a strategic internal reorganization in the fourth quarter of 2023 which optimized our team structure, and better aligned our resources and processes.

Linked Quarter Income Changes (comparisons to the three months ended March 31, 2024)

Net income improved by $0.9 million, or 10%, driven mostly by a $1.5 million increase in net interest income partially offset by a $0.8 million increase in the provision for credit losses. Net nonrecurring gains in the first quarter of 2024 were more than offset by lower noninterest expenses in the second quarter of 2024.

Net interest income increased by $1.5 million, due to higher average earnings assets coupled with a 7 basis points increase in net interest margin for the same reasons listed in the quarterly comparison above.

Noninterest income was down $1.0 million, due mostly to the first quarter of 2024 including a gain on the sale/leaseback of two bank-owned branch buildings partially offset by the loss on the sale of bonds from a balance sheet restructure.

Noninterest expense was down $1.8 million, mostly from salary expense decreases from the strategic reduction in force in 2023. These operational efficiencies were partially offset by higher occupancy costs resulting from the sale/leaseback of owned branch locations in the previous two quarters. Lower directors deferred compensation expense discussed in further detail below, mitigated some of the higher occupancy costs.

Year-to-Date Income Changes (comparisons to the first six-months of 2023)

Net income increased by $0.9 million, or 5%, due mostly to higher net interest income primarily resulting from a decrease in higher cost borrowed funds partially offset by an increase in the provision for credit losses, and an increase in occupancy expenses from the sale/leaseback in late 2023.

The provision for credit losses on loans was $1.0 million, an increase of $0.7 million, due to higher net charge-offs.

Net interest income increased by $2.4 million, or 4%, due mostly to an increase in interest income and a decrease in higher cost borrowed funds.

Noninterest income increased $1.6 million, or 11%, primarily from an increase in service charges on deposit accounts, and a $0.9 million positive variance in BOLI income tied to our nonqualified deferred compensation plan.

Balance Sheet Changes (comparisons to December 31, 2023)

Total assets decreased 1%, or $48.6 million, due primarily to the strategic restructuring of our lower-yielding bond portfolio in the first quarter of 2024, mostly offset by increases in loan balances.

Gross loans increased $144.5 million, or 7%, due to a $158.1 million increase in mortgage warehouse loans, and a $13.5 million increase in farmland loans, partially offset by smaller declines in other categories. Specifically, there was a $27.0 million decrease in non-agricultural real estate loans, a $0.4 million increase in other commercial loans, and a $0.5 million reduction in consumer loans. In addition to strong favorable growth in mortgage warehouse, new credit extended, including new fundings on non-mortgage warehouse lines of credit, was $75.3 million year to date in 2024 vs $89.6 million year to date in 2023.

Deposits increased by $181.2 million, or 7%. The growth in deposits came primarily from brokered deposits, as overall customer deposits decreased $30.4 million. Brokered deposits added in 2024 were one year or less and are used to fund increases in mortgage warehouse balances in 2024.

Other interest-bearing liabilities decreased $239.6 million mostly from a decrease in overnight borrowings facilitated by the strategic balance sheet restructuring in the first quarter of 2024.

Other financial highlights are reflected in the following table.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) As of or for the As of or for the three months ended six months ended 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 6/30/2023 6/30/2024 6/30/2023 Net income $ 10,263 $ 9,330 $ 9,919 $ 19,593 $ 18,670 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.71 $ 0.64 $ 0.67 $ 1.35 $ 1.26 Return on average assets 1.14 % 1.06 % 1.07 % 1.10 % 1.02 % Return on average equity 11.95 % 11.09 % 13.06 % 11.52 % 12.30 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (1) 3.69 % 3.62 % 3.39 % 3.66 % 3.43 % Yield on average loans 5.16 % 4.89 % 4.74 % 5.03 % 4.62 % Yield on investments 5.58 % 5.59 % 5.02 % 5.57 % 4.88 % Cost of average total deposits 1.53 % 1.38 % 1.09 % 1.46 % 0.96 % Cost of funds 1.67 % 1.58 % 1.50 % 1.62 % 1.32 % Efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent) (1) (2) 59.15 % 65.97 % 62.27 % 62.51 % 63.53 % Total assets $ 3,681,202 $ 3,553,072 $ 3,762,461 $ 3,681,202 $ 3,762,461 Loans net of deferred fees $ 2,234,816 $ 2,157,078 $ 2,094,464 $ 2,234,816 $ 2,094,464 Noninterest demand deposits $ 986,927 $ 968,996 $ 1,066,498 $ 986,927 $ 1,066,498 Total deposits $ 2,942,410 $ 2,847,004 $ 2,918,759 $ 2,942,410 $ 2,918,759 Noninterest-bearing deposits over total deposits 33.5 % 34.0 % 36.5 % 33.5 % 36.5 % Shareholders' equity / total assets 9.5 % 9.7 % 8.2 % 9.5 % 8.2 % Tangible common equity ratio (2) 8.8 % 9.0 % 7.5 % 8.8 % 7.5 % Book value per share $ 24.19 $ 23.56 $ 20.90 $ 24.19 $ 20.90 Tangible book value per share (2) $ 22.24 $ 21.61 $ 18.93 $ 22.24 $ 18.93 Community bank leverage ratio 11.6 % 11.6 % 10.8 % 11.6 % 10.8 % Tangible common equity ratio (bank only) (2) 10.6 % 10.6 % 9.3 % 10.6 % 9.3 %

(1) Computed on a tax equivalent basis utilizing a federal income tax rate of 21%. (2) See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measurement in "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $30.2 million for the second quarter of 2024, a $1.9 million increase, or 7% over the second quarter of 2023. This increase in interest income for the quarterly comparison was due primarily to an increase in interest income on loans for $4.2 million, augmented by a $0.8 million decrease in interest expense due to the reduction in borrowed funds facilitated by a balance sheet restructuring, partially offset by a related decline in interest income on investments of $1.6 million, or 10%, due to the sale of low yielding investments.

For the second quarter of 2024, although the balance of average interest-earning assets was $106.2 million lower, the yield was 71 basis points higher as compared to the same period in 2023. There was a 23 basis point increase in the cost of our interest-bearing liabilities for the same period, which offset some of the higher yields on the asset side.

Net interest income for the comparative year-to-date periods increased $2.4 million, due to the strategic decision to change the mix on interest earning assets, selling off lower yielding bonds in the fourth quarter of 2023, and first quarter of 2024, moderated by an increase in interest rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. There was a $112.5 million, or 6%, increase in average loan and lease balances yielding 41 basis points higher for the same period, while average investment balances decreased $229.1 million, yielding 69 basis points higher for the same period. Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased $83.7 million, mostly in borrowed funds. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 41 basis points higher for the comparative periods. The favorable net impact of the mix and rate change was a 23 basis point increase in our net interest margin for the six-months ending June 30, 2024 as compared to the same period in 2023.

At June 30, 2024, approximately 27% of the Bank's loan portfolio is scheduled to mature or reprice within twelve months and an additional 11% could reprice within three years. In addition, approximately $519.9 million, or 50.5%, of the securities portfolio consists of floating rate bonds that reprice quarterly. Office commercial real estate loans generally have an adjustable rate, with most rate adjustments occurring beyond two years. During the next 24 months, we have 36 office commercial real estate loans totaling $46.7 million with scheduled interest rate resets. Additionally, there are three office commercial real estate loans totaling $3.3 million that will mature during the same time frame. The Bank's practice is to make commercial real estate loans with an "at origination" loan-to-value of 65% or lower.

Interest expense was $13.3 million for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $0.8 million, relative to the second quarter of 2023. For the first six months of 2024, compared to the first six months of 2023, interest expense increased $3.7 million, to $25.6 million. The increase in interest expense is primarily attributable to an increase in interest rates paid on certain time deposits, and a shift in deposits to higher interest rate accounts partially offset by lower balances on other borrowings. There was an unfavorable shift in the deposit mix in the second quarter of 2024 as compared to the same period in 2023 due to increased demand from customers for higher rates. Higher cost customer time deposits increased by $23.0 million, and wholesale brokered deposits increased by $129.3 million, while lower cost and noninterest bearing deposits decreased by $181.4 million. A $128.9 million decrease in borrowed funds mitigated some of the unfavorable shift for the quarterly comparison. For the first half of 2024, as compared to the same period in 2023, customer time deposits increased $61.6 million, and wholesale brokered deposits increased $85.9 million, while borrowed funds decreased $88.7 million, and other deposits decreased $218.7 million.

Our net interest margin was 3.69% for the second quarter of 2024, as compared to 3.62% for the linked quarter and 3.39% for the second quarter of 2023. While the yield of interest-earning assets increased 16 basis points for the second quarter of 2024 as compared to the linked quarter, the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 10 basis points for the same period of comparison. The average balance of interest-earning assets increased $86.9 million for the linked quarter, while the increase in interest-bearing liabilities was $93.3 million for the same period. The decrease in higher cost borrowed funds over the increase in yield on interest-earning assets improved the net interest margin in the second quarter of 2024 over the same period in 2023, and for the linked quarters.

Provision for Credit Losses

The provision for credit losses on loans was $0.9 million for the second quarter of 2024, as compared to a $0.1 million provision for credit losses related to loans in the second quarter of 2023. There was a year-to-date provision for credit losses on loans of $1.0 million in 2024, as compared to $0.3 million for the same period in 2023. The Company's $0.8 million increase in the provision for credit losses on loans in the second quarter of 2024, as compared to the second quarter of 2023, and the $0.7 million year to date increase in the provision for credit losses on loans, compared to the same period in 2023, was primarily due to the impact of $2.9 million in net charge-offs in the first six months of 2024, with only $0.4 million in net charge-offs for the first six months of 2023. The increase in net charge-offs in the second quarter of 2023 was primarily related to a single office building, which was subsequently foreclosed upon and sold.

There was a benefit for credit losses on unfunded commitments for $0.02 million in the second quarter of 2024, and $0.01 million for the first six months of 2024, as compared to a $0.01 million benefit for credit losses in the second quarter of 2023 and a $0.1 million benefit for credit losses in the first six months of 2023.

The Company did not record a provision for credit losses on available-for-sale debt securities. Although there were debt securities in an unrealized loss position, the declines in market values were primarily attributable to changes in interest rates and volatility in the financial markets and not a result of an expected credit loss.

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income decreased by $0.4 million, or 5%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, as compared to the same quarter in 2023 and increased $1.6 million, or 11%, for the comparable year-to-date periods. The quarterly comparison decrease primarily resulted from a $0.4 million non-recurring bond sale gain in 2023. The year-to-date increase reflects a $2.9 million loss on the sale of investment securities in 2024, offset by a $3.8 million gain on the sale/leaseback of bank owned branch locations. There were $0.5 million in life insurance proceeds in 2023, with no like amount in 2024. These favorable variances to the year-to-date comparisons were augmented by a $1.2 million increase in the value of separate account corporate-owned life insurance assets tied to non-qualified deferred compensation plans.

The Company maintains a non-qualified deferred compensation plan for officers and directors, which allows the participant to defer a portion of their earnings tax-free. Participants are allowed to choose different hypothetical investment alternatives to determine their individualized return on their deferred compensation. The Company has chosen to offset the cost of this liability with a Corporate Owned Life Insurance Policy ("COLI") which is funded based on deferral elections from the participants. Although the COLI is not directly tied to the deferred compensation plan, the COLI is invested in similar fund types as those selected by the participants. There is some inefficiency in net earnings of the COLI asset as compared to the deferred compensation liability created by the cost of insurance, differences in balances, and differences in individual fund performance. During the second quarter, and first six-months of 2024, earnings from the COLI was $0.3 million, and $1.3 million, respectively, while additional expense from the related deferred compensation liability was $0.3 million, and $1.4 million, respectively. Most of such expense is reported as Professional Fees under Directors Fees as such expense is related to deferral of past directors' fees. Specifically, $0.3 million for the quarterly comparison, and $1.2 million for the year-to-date comparison, respectively, is reflected as directors' fees as part of the overall Professional Fees expense line item. The tax benefit of having tax-free earnings with tax-deductible expense was $0.2 million during the second quarter of 2024, and $0.8 million for the first six-months of 2024.

Service charges on customer deposit account income decreased by $0.5 million, or 9%, to $6.2 million in the second quarter of 2024, as compared to the second quarter of 2023, and $0.8 million higher, or 8%, in the first six months of 2024, as compared to the same period in 2023. These increases in the quarterly and year-to-date comparisons are primarily a result of higher interchange and ATM fees, along with increased service charges on analysis accounts.

Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest expense favorably declined by $0.3 million, or 1%, in the second quarter of 2024, relative to the second quarter of 2023, but increased by $1.3 million, or 3%, in the first six months of 2024, as compared to the first six months of 2023.

Salaries and Benefits were $0.1 million, or 1%, lower in the second quarter of 2024, as compared to the second quarter of 2023, and were $0.3 million, or 1%, higher for the first six months of 2024, compared to the same period in 2023. The reason for the decrease in the quarterly comparison is due to a strategic decision to improve operational efficiencies. The increase in the year-over-year comparison is primarily due to increases related to annual performance evaluations. Overall full-time equivalent employees were 501 at June 30, 2024, as compared to 489 at December 31, 2023, and 502 at June 30, 2023. Included in full-time equivalent employees at June 30, 2024, were 18 summer interns and temporary employees.

Occupancy expenses increased by $0.7 million, and $1.4 million for the second quarter, and the first half of 2024 as compared to the same periods in 2023. The reason for the increases in both comparisons is due to increased rent expense from the sale/leaseback transactions in the fourth quarter of 2023, and first quarter of 2024.

Other noninterest expense decreased $0.9 million, or 11%, for the second quarter 2024, as compared to the second quarter in 2023, and decreased $0.4 million, or 3%, for the first half of 2024, as compared to the same period in 2023. FDIC assessment costs decreased by $0.2 million for the quarterly comparisons but were flat for the year-to-date comparison. Deferred compensation expense for directors decreased $0.1 million for the quarterly comparison but increased $0.9 million for the year-to-date comparison, which is linked to the changes in life insurance income as described in detail above. There were decreases in debit card processing and ATM network costs of $0.6 million for both the quarterly and year-to-date comparisons due to a branding change from Mastercard to Visa and the subsequent conversion costs related to that change. Additionally, we incurred a $0.3 million loss that is reflected in noninterest expense during the second quarter of 2023, with no such like event in 2024. For the year-to-date comparison there was also elevated foreclosed assets costs for the first half of 2023, as compared to the same period in 2024, due to the foreclosure and subsequent sale of one large credit in the first quarter of 2023.

The Company's effective tax rate was 27.8% of pre-tax income in the second quarter of 2024, relative to 26.2% in the second quarter of 2023, and 27.1% of pre-tax income for the first half of 2024 relative to 25.0% for the same period in 2023. The increase in effective tax rate for both the quarterly and year-to-date comparisons is due to the tax credits and tax-exempt income representing a smaller percentage of total taxable income.

Balance Sheet Summary

The $48.6 million, or 1%, decrease in total assets during the first half of 2024, is primarily a result of a $326.4 million decrease in investment securities, from the sale of bonds from the strategic securities transaction, partially offset by a $144.5 million increase in gross loans and a $105.4 million increase in cash on hand.

The increase in gross loan balances as compared to December 31, 2023, was primarily a result of organic increases of $13.5 million in farmland loans, and a favorable change of $158.1 million in mortgage warehouse balances. Counterbalancing these positive variances were loan paydowns and maturities resulting in net declines in many categories even with higher loan production. In particular, there was a $27.0 million net decrease in non-agricultural real estate loans.

As indicated in the loan rollforward table below, new credit extended for the second quarter of 2024, increased $5.3 million over the linked quarter to $40.3 million and increased $3.3 million over the same period in 2023. Organic loan growth has been languid due to competitive pressures in our market and lower loan demand in the current interest rate environment. We also had $22.7 million in loan paydowns and maturities, a $10.4 million decline in line of credit utilization, offset by an increase of $70.5 million in mortgage warehouse line utilization.

LOAN ROLLFORWARD (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) For the three months ended: For the six months ended: June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 Gross loans beginning balance $ 2,156,864 $ 2,090,075 $ 2,033,968 $ 2,090,075 $ 2,052,940 New credit extended 40,313 34,966 37,030 75,279 89,639 Changes in line of credit utilization (1) (10,412 ) (24,928 ) 6,622 (35,340 ) (19,168 ) Change in mortgage warehouse 70,498 87,562 42,145 158,060 45,178 Pay-downs, maturities, charge-offs and amortization (22,735 ) (30,811 ) (25,374 ) (53,546 ) (74,198 ) Gross loans ending balance $ 2,234,528 $ 2,156,864 $ 2,094,391 2,234,528 2,094,391

(1) Change does not include new balances on lines of credit extended during the respective periods as such balances are included as part of "New credit extended" line above.

Unused commitments, excluding mortgage warehouse and overdraft lines, were $247.1 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $203.6 million at December 31, 2023. Total line utilization, excluding mortgage warehouse and overdraft lines, was 57% at June 30, 2024, and 62% at December 31, 2023. Mortgage warehouse utilization increased to 54% at June 30, 2024, as compared to 36% at December 31, 2023. Total mortgage warehouse commitments increased by $96.5 million and $186.0 million for the three- and six-month periods ending June 30, 2024, respectively.

Deposit balances reflect growth of $181.2 million, or 7%, during the first six months of 2024. Core non-maturity deposits decreased by $41.4 million, or 2%, while customer time deposits increased by $11.0 million, or 2%. Wholesale brokered deposits increased by $211.6 million primarily to fund the growth in mortgage warehouse loans. Overall noninterest-bearing deposits as a percent of total deposits at June 30, 2024, decreased to 33.5%, as compared to 37.0% at December 31, 2023, and 36.5% at June 30, 2023. Other interest-bearing liabilities of $228.0 million on June 30, 2024, consisted of, $80.0 million in term FHLB advances, $148.0 million in customer repurchase agreements, and $35.7 million in trust preferred securities.

Overall uninsured deposits are estimated to be approximately $805.4 million, or 27% of total deposit balances, excluding public agency deposits that are subject to collateralization through a letter of credit issued by the FHLB. In addition, uninsured deposits of the Bank's customers are eligible for FDIC pass-through insurance if the customer opens an IntraFi Insured Cash Sweep (ICS) account or a reciprocal time deposit through the Certificate of Deposit Account Registry System (CDARS). IntraFi allows for up to $225 million per customer of pass-through FDIC insurance, which would more than cover each of the Bank's deposit customers if such customer desired to have such pass-through insurance. The Bank maintains a diversified deposit base with no significant customer concentrations and does not bank any cryptocurrency companies. At June 30, 2023, the Company had approximately 121,000 accounts and the 25 largest deposit balance customers had balances of approximately 14% of overall deposits. During the second quarter of 2024, except for seasonality fluctuations in the normal course of business, there has been no material change in the composition of our 25 largest deposit balance customers.

The Company continues to have substantial liquidity which is managed daily. At June 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, the Company had the following sources of primary and secondary liquidity (Dollars in Thousands):

Primary and secondary liquidity sources June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 183,990 $ 78,602 Unpledged investment securities 533,799 792,965 Excess pledged securities 272,869 382,965 FHLB borrowing availability 672,300 586,726 Unsecured lines of credit 504,785 374,785 Funds available through fed discount window 348,444 392,034 Totals $ 2,516,187 $ 2,608,077

Total capital of $350.0 million at June 30, 2024, reflects an increase of $11.9 million, or 4%, relative to year-end 2023. The increase in equity during the first half of 2024 was due to the addition of $19.6 million in net income, a $5.3 million favorable swing in accumulated other comprehensive income/loss due principally to changes in investment securities' fair value, $7.1 million in share repurchases and net of $6.7 million in dividends paid. The remaining difference is related to stock options exercised and restricted stock compensation recognized during the quarter.

Asset Quality

Total nonperforming assets, comprised of nonaccrual loans and foreclosed assets, decreased by $1.5 million to $6.5 million for the first half of 2024. The Company's ratio of nonperforming loans to gross loans decreased to 0.29% at June 30, 2024, from 0.38% at December 31, 2023. The decrease resulted from a decrease in non-accrual loan balances. All the Company's nonperforming assets are individually evaluated for credit loss quarterly and management believes the established allowance for credit loss on such loans is appropriate.

The Company's allowance for credit losses on loans was $21.6 million at June 30, 2024, as compared to $23.5 million at December 31, 2023. The decreased allowance for credit losses on loans was primarily due to a $1.5 million reduction in the allowance on loans individually evaluated for expected credit losses.

The allowance was 0.97% of gross loans at June 30, 2024, and 1.12% of gross loans at December 31, 2023, and 1.10% of gross loans at June 30, 2023. Management's detailed analysis indicates that the Company's allowance for credit losses on loans should be sufficient to cover credit losses for the life of the loans outstanding as of June 30, 2024, but no assurance can be given that the Company will not experience substantial future losses relative to the size of the loan and lease loss allowance. The Company calculates the allowance for credit losses using a combination of quantitative and qualitative factors by call report category. The largest increase in loan balances was from mortgage warehouse lines which has the lowest allowance for credit losses at 0.25%. Therefore, at June 30, 2024, approximately $0.7 million of the allowance for credit losses is attributable to mortgage warehouse lines.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is the holding Company for Bank of the Sierra (www.bankofthesierra.com), which is in its 47th year of operations.

Bank of the Sierra is a community-centric regional bank, which offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking services through full-service branches located within the counties of Tulare, Kern, Kings, Fresno, Ventura, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Barbara. The Bank also maintains an online branch and provides specialized lending services through an agricultural credit center in Templeton, California. In 2024, Bank of the Sierra was recognized as one of the strongest and top-performing community banks in the country, with a 5-star rating from Bauer Financial.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Readers are cautioned not to unduly rely on forward looking statements. Actual results may differ from those projected. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including but not limited to the health of the national and local economies including the impact to the Company and its customers resulting from changes to, and the level of, inflation and interest rates; changes in laws, rules, regulations, or interpretations to which the Company is subject; the Company's ability to maintain and grow its deposit base; loan demand and continued portfolio performance, the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled employees, customers' service expectations; cyber security risks: the Company's ability to successfully deploy new technology, the success of acquisitions and branch expansion; operational risks including the ability to detect and prevent errors and fraud; the effectiveness of the Company's enterprise risk management framework; the impact of adverse developments at other banks, including bank failures, that impact general sentiment regarding the stability and liquidity of banks that could affect stock price; changes to valuations of the Company's assets and liabilities including the allowance for credit losses, earning assets, and intangible assets; changes to the availability of liquidity sources including borrowing lines and the ability to pledge or sell certain assets; costs related to litigation; the effects of severe weather events, pandemics, other public health crises, acts of war or terrorism, and other external events on our business; and other factors detailed in the Company's SEC filings, including the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q.

STATEMENT OF CONDITION (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) ASSETS 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 Cash and due from banks $ 183,990 $ 119,244 $ 78,602 $ 88,542 $ 103,483 Investment securities Available-for-sale, at fair value 716,787 741,789 1,019,201 1,010,377 1,027,538 Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses 312,879 316,406 320,057 323,544 328,478 Real estate loans Residential real estate 396,819 406,443 412,063 418,782 426,608 Commercial real estate 1,316,754 1,327,482 1,328,224 1,334,663 1,317,945 Other construction/land 5,971 6,115 6,256 7,320 16,020 Farmland 80,807 66,133 67,276 90,993 92,728 Total real estate loans 1,800,351 1,806,173 1,813,819 1,851,758 1,853,301 Other commercial 156,650 143,448 156,272 137,407 126,360 Mortgage warehouse lines 274,059 203,561 116,000 107,584 110,617 Consumer loans 3,468 3,682 3,984 4,061 4,113 Gross loans 2,234,528 2,156,864 2,090,075 2,100,810 2,094,391 Deferred loan fees 288 214 309 163 73 Allowance for credit losses on loans (21,640 ) (23,140 ) (23,500 ) (23,060 ) (23,010 ) Net loans 2,213,176 2,133,938 2,066,884 2,077,913 2,071,454 Bank premises and equipment 16,007 16,067 16,907 21,926 22,072 Other assets 238,363 225,628 228,148 216,578 209,436 Total assets $ 3,681,202 $ 3,553,072 $ 3,729,799 $ 3,738,880 $ 3,762,461 LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL Noninterest demand deposits $ 986,927 $ 968,996 $ 1,020,772 $ 1,059,878 $ 1,066,498 Interest-bearing transaction accounts 537,731 532,791 533,947 561,257 584,263 Savings deposits 368,169 378,057 370,806 400,940 415,793 Money market deposits 136,853 134,533 145,591 130,914 124,834 Customer time deposits 566,132 560,979 555,107 551,731 552,371 Wholesale brokered deposits 346,598 271,648 135,000 165,000 175,000 Total deposits 2,942,410 2,847,004 2,761,223 2,869,720 2,918,759 Long-term debt 49,348 49,326 49,304 49,281 49,259 Subordinated debentures 35,749 35,704 35,660 35,615 35,570 Other interest-bearing liabilities 228,003 201,851 467,621 411,865 398,922 Total deposits and interest-bearing liabilities 3,255,510 3,133,885 3,313,808 3,366,481 3,402,510 Allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments 520 540 510 600 750 Other liabilities 75,152 73,553 77,384 62,940 49,609 Total capital 350,020 345,094 338,097 308,859 309,592 Total liabilities and capital $ 3,681,202 $ 3,553,072 $ 3,729,799 $ 3,738,880 $ 3,762,461

GOODWILL AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 Goodwill $ 27,357 $ 27,357 $ 27,357 $ 27,357 $ 27,357 Core deposit intangible 961 1,180 1,399 1,618 1,837 Total intangible assets $ 28,318 $ 28,537 $ 28,756 $ 28,975 $ 29,194 CREDIT QUALITY (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 Nonperforming loans $ 6,473 $ 14,188 $ 7,985 $ 781 $ 1,141 Foreclosed assets - - - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 6,473 $ 14,188 $ 7,985 $ 781 $ 1,141 Quarterly net charge offs $ 2,422 $ 457 $ 3,618 $ 67 $ 157 Past due and still accruing (30-89) $ 3,172 $ 1,563 $ 255 $ 806 $ 1,873 Classified loans $ 28,829 $ 34,100 $ 35,577 $ 39,958 $ 37,298 Nonperforming loans / gross loans 0.29 % 0.66 % 0.38 % 0.04 % 0.05 % NPA's / loans plus foreclosed assets 0.29 % 0.66 % 0.38 % 0.04 % 0.05 % Allowance for credit losses on loans / gross loans 0.97 % 1.07 % 1.12 % 1.10 % 1.10 % SELECT PERIOD-END STATISTICS (Unaudited) 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 Shareholders' equity / total assets 9.5 % 9.7 % 9.1 % 8.3 % 8.2 % Gross loans / deposits 75.9 % 75.8 % 75.7 % 73.2 % 71.8 % Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits 33.5 % 34.0 % 37.0 % 36.9 % 36.5 %

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) For the three months ended: For the six months ended: 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 6/30/2023 6/30/2024 6/30/2023 Interest income $ 43,495 $ 40,961 $ 40,875 $ 84,455 $ 78,294 Interest expense 13,325 12,244 12,558 25,568 21,845 Net interest income 30,170 28,717 28,317 58,887 56,449 Credit loss expense - loans 921 97 77 1,018 327 Credit loss (benefit) expense - unfunded commitments (20 ) 30 (100 ) 10 (137 ) Credit loss benefit - debt securities held-to-maturity - - (47 ) - - Net interest income after provision 29,269 28,590 28,387 57,859 56,259 Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 6,184 5,726 5,691 11,909 11,071 (Loss) gain on sale of investments - (2,883 ) 351 (2,883 ) 396 Gain on sale of fixed assets - 3,799 - 3,799 - BOLI income 523 1,215 658 1,738 830 Other noninterest income 923 732 1,313 1,656 2,296 Total noninterest income 7,630 8,589 8,013 16,219 14,593 Salaries and benefits 12,029 13,197 12,129 25,226 24,944 Occupancy expense 3,152 3,025 2,438 6,177 4,769 Other noninterest expenses 7,511 8,304 8,401 15,815 16,247 Total noninterest expense 22,692 24,526 22,968 47,218 45,960 Income before taxes 14,207 12,653 13,432 26,860 24,892 Provision for income taxes 3,944 3,323 3,513 7,267 6,222 Net income $ 10,263 $ 9,330 $ 9,919 $ 19,593 $ 18,670 TAX DATA Tax-exempt muni income $ 1,592 $ 1,989 $ 2,741 $ 3,581 $ 5,555 Interest income - fully tax equivalent $ 43,918 $ 41,490 $ 41,604 $ 85,407 $ 79,771

PER SHARE DATA (Unaudited) For the three months ended: For the six months ended: 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 6/30/2023 6/30/2024 6/30/2023 Basic earnings per share $ 0.72 $ 0.64 $ 0.67 $ 1.36 $ 1.26 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.71 $ 0.64 $ 0.67 $ 1.35 $ 1.26 Common dividends paid during period $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.46 $ 0.46 Weighted average shares outstanding 14,300,267 14,508,468 14,735,568 14,404,368 14,853,052 Weighted average diluted shares 14,381,426 14,553,627 14,754,764 14,467,477 14,875,508 Book value per basic share (EOP) $ 24.19 $ 23.56 $ 20.90 $ 24.19 $ 20.90 Tangible book value per share (EOP) (2) $ 22.24 $ 21.61 $ 18.93 $ 22.24 $ 18.93 Common shares outstanding (EOP) 14,466,873 14,645,298 14,811,736 14,466,873 14,811,736 KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS (Unaudited) For the three months ended: For the six months ended: 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 6/30/2023 6/30/2024 6/30/2023 Return on average equity 11.95 % 11.09 % 13.06 % 11.52 % 12.30 % Return on average assets 1.14 % 1.06 % 1.07 % 1.10 % 1.02 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (1) 3.69 % 3.62 % 3.39 % 3.66 % 3.43 % Efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent) (1) (2) 59.15 % 65.97 % 62.27 % 62.51 % 63.53 % Net charge-offs / average loans (not annualized) 0.11 % 0.02 % 0.01 % 0.13 % 0.02 %

(1) Computed on a tax equivalent basis utilizing a federal income tax rate of 21%. (2) See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measurement in "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 6/30/2023 Total stockholders' equity $ 350,020 $ 345,094 $ 309,592 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets 28,318 28,537 29,194 Tangible common equity $ 321,702 $ 316,557 $ 280,398 Total assets $ 3,681,202 $ 3,553,072 $ 3,762,461 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets 28,318 28,537 29,194 Tangible assets $ 3,652,884 $ 3,524,535 $ 3,733,267 Total stockholders' equity (bank only) $ 415,210 $ 401,742 $ 403,918 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets (bank only) 28,318 28,537 29,194 Tangible common equity (bank only) $ 386,892 $ 373,205 $ 374,724 Total assets (bank only) $ 3,678,508 $ 3,550,459 $ 3,762,461 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets (bank only) 28,318 28,537 29,194 Tangible assets (bank only) $ 3,650,190 $ 3,521,922 $ 3,733,267 Common shares outstanding 14,466,946 14,645,298 14,811,736 Book value per common share (total stockholders' equity / shares outstanding) $ 24.19 $ 23.56 $ 20.90 Tangible book value per common share (tangible common equity / shares outstanding) $ 22.24 $ 21.61 $ 18.93 Equity ratio - GAAP (total stockholders' equity / total assets 9.51 % 9.71 % 8.23 % Tangible common equity ratio (tangible common equity / tangible assets) 8.81 % 8.98 % 7.51 % Tangible common equity ratio (bank only) (tangible common equity / tangible assets) 10.60 % 10.60 % 10.04 % For the three months ended: Efficiency Ratio: 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 6/30/2023 Noninterest expense $ 22,692 $ 24,526 $ 22,968 Divided by: Net interest income 30,170 28,717 28,317 Tax-equivalent interest income adjustments 423 529 729 Net interest income, adjusted 30,593 29,246 29,046 Noninterest income 7,630 8,589 8,013 Less (loss) gain on sale of securities - (2,883 ) 351 Less gain on sale of fixed assets - 3,799 - Less realized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities - 66 - Tax-equivalent noninterest income adjustments 139 323 175 Noninterest income, adjusted 7,769 7,930 7,837 Net interest income plus noninterest income, adjusted $ 38,362 $ 37,176 $ 36,883 Efficiency Ratio (tax-equivalent) 59.15 % 65.97 % 62.27 %

NONINTEREST INCOME/EXPENSE (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) For the three months ended: For the six months ended June 30, Noninterest income: 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 6/30/2023 2024 2023 Service charges and fees on deposit accounts $ 6,184 $ 5,726 $ 5,691 $ 11,909 $ 11,071 (Loss) gain on sale of securities available-for-sale - (2,883 ) 351 (2,883 ) 396 Gain on sale of fixed assets - 3,799 - 3,799 - Bank-owned life insurance 523 1,215 658 1,738 830 Other 923 732 1,313 1,656 2,296 Total noninterest income $ 7,630 $ 8,589 $ 8,013 $ 16,219 $ 14,593 As a % of average interest-earning assets (1) 0.92 % 1.06 % 0.93 % 0.99 % 0.86 % Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits $ 12,029 $ 13,197 $ 12,129 $ 25,226 $ 24,944 Occupancy and equipment costs 3,152 3,025 2,438 6,177 4,769 Advertising and marketing costs 338 343 410 680 923 Data processing costs 1,680 1,509 1,536 3,189 3,064 Deposit services costs 2,019 2,133 2,532 4,152 4,555 Loan services costs Loan processing 89 151 151 240 279 Foreclosed assets - - (33 ) - 725 Other operating costs 1,094 926 1,490 2,021 2,479 Professional services costs Legal & accounting services 714 715 483 1,240 1,129 Director's costs 646 1,254 725 1,899 308 Other professional service 582 809 832 1,582 2,039 Stationery & supply costs 115 148 125 263 265 Sundry & tellers 234 316 150 549 481 Total noninterest expense $ 22,692 $ 24,526 $ 22,968 $ 47,218 $ 45,960 As a % of average interest-earning assets (1) 2.74 % 3.04 % 2.68 % 2.89 % 2.72 % Efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent) (2)(3) 59.15 % 65.97 % 62.27 % 62.45 % 63.53 %

(1) Annualized (2) Computed on a tax equivalent basis utilizing a federal income tax rate of 21%. (3) See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measurement in "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) For the quarter ended For the quarter ended For the quarter ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 Average

Balance (1) Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate (2) Average

Balance (1) Income/

Expense Yield/ Rate (2) Average

Balance (1) Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate (2) Assets Investments: Federal funds sold/interest-earning due from accounts $ 43,407 $ 598 5.54 % $ 16,996 $ 243 5.75 % $ 35,236 $ 376 4.28 % Taxable 866,270 12,787 5.94 % 893,171 13,303 5.99 % 996,117 13,488 5.43 % Non-taxable 199,942 1,592 4.05 % 244,997 1,989 4.13 % 352,718 2,741 3.95 % Total investments 1,109,619 14,977 5.58 % 1,155,164 15,535 5.59 % 1,384,071 16,605 5.02 % Loans: (3) Real estate 1,802,190 20,463 4.57 % 1,806,185 20,190 4.50 % 1,858,512 20,827 4.49 % Agricultural production 75,825 1,406 7.46 % 61,419 1,138 7.45 % 28,472 496 6.99 % Commercial 77,224 1,174 6.11 % 79,208 1,183 6.01 % 82,743 1,179 5.72 % Consumer 3,698 79 8.59 % 3,962 80 8.12 % 4,339 88 8.13 % Mortgage warehouse lines 261,768 5,382 8.27 % 137,421 2,821 8.26 % 78,187 1,658 8.51 % Other 2,291 14 2.46 % 2,333 14 2.41 % 2,483 22 3.55 % Total loans 2,222,996 28,518 5.16 % 2,090,528 25,426 4.89 % 2,054,736 24,270 4.74 % Total interest-earning assets (4) 3,332,615 43,495 5.30 % 3,245,692 40,961 5.14 % 3,438,807 40,875 4.85 % Other earning assets 17,058 17,345 16,952 Non-earning assets 286,020 270,786 267,433 Total assets $ 3,635,693 $ 3,533,823 $ 3,723,192 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Interest-bearing deposits: Demand deposits $ 131,510 $ 733 2.24 % $ 137,961 $ 699 2.04 % $ 144,156 $ 190 0.53 % NOW 398,001 148 0.15 % 398,639 84 0.08 % 454,395 76 0.07 % Savings accounts 371,961 80 0.09 % 376,335 73 0.08 % 428,222 62 0.06 % Money market 139,507 476 1.37 % 137,687 410 1.20 % 123,571 72 0.23 % Time deposits 563,526 6,051 4.32 % 561,941 6,190 4.43 % 540,540 6,022 4.47 % Wholesale brokered deposits 307,995 3,544 4.63 % 205,092 2,189 4.29 % 178,728 1,521 3.41 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,912,500 11,032 2.32 % 1,817,655 9,645 2.13 % 1,869,612 7,943 1.70 % Borrowed funds: Repurchase agreements 131,478 66 0.20 % 112,385 41 0.15 % 79,694 65 0.33 % Other borrowings 98,731 1,042 4.24 % 119,475 1,372 4.62 % 279,633 3,430 4.92 % Long-term debt 49,335 430 3.51 % 49,312 431 3.52 % 49,247 429 3.49 % Subordinated debentures 35,723 755 8.50 % 35,677 755 8.51 % 35,547 691 7.80 % Total borrowed funds 315,267 2,293 2.93 % 316,849 2,599 3.30 % 444,121 4,615 4.17 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,227,767 13,325 2.41 % 2,134,504 12,244 2.31 % 2,313,733 12,558 2.18 % Demand deposits - noninterest-bearing 978,602 990,377 1,050,668 Other liabilities 83,886 70,534 54,139 Shareholders' equity 345,438 338,408 304,652 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,635,693 $ 3,533,823 $ 3,723,192 Interest income/interest-earning assets 5.30 % 5.14 % 4.85 % Interest expense/interest-earning assets 1.61 % 1.52 % 1.46 % Net interest income and margin (5) $ 30,170 3.69 % $ 28,717 3.62 % $ 28,317 3.39 %

(1) Average balances are obtained from the best available daily or monthly data and are net of deferred fees and related direct costs. (2) Yields and net interest margin have been computed on a tax equivalent basis utilizing a 21% effective federal tax rate. (3) Loans are gross of the allowance for possible loan losses. Loan fees have been included in the calculation of interest income. Net loan fees and loan acquisition FMV amortization were $(0.3) million and $(0.3) million for the quarters ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $(0.3) million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. (4) Non-accrual loans have been included in total loans for purposes of computing total earning assets. (5) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.

AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) For the six months ended For the six months ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Average

Balance (1) Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate (2) Average

Balance (1) Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate (2) Assets Investments: Interest-earning due from banks $ 30,202 $ 839 5.57 % $ 20,357 $ 446 4.42 % Taxable 879,720 26,090 5.95 % 984,150 25,472 5.22 % Non-taxable 222,469 3,581 4.09 % 356,999 5,555 3.97 % Total investments 1,132,391 30,510 5.57 % 1,361,506 31,473 4.88 % Loans:(3) Real estate $ 1,804,187 $ 40,653 4.53 % $ 1,863,783 $ 40,726 4.41 % Agricultural 68,622 2,544 7.46 % 28,251 929 6.63 % Commercial 78,216 2,357 6.06 % 76,848 2,172 5.70 % Consumer 3,830 160 8.40 % 4,239 176 8.37 % Mortgage warehouse lines 199,595 8,203 8.26 % 68,707 2,776 8.15 % Other 2,312 28 2.44 % 2,474 42 3.42 % Total loans 2,156,762 53,945 5.03 % 2,044,302 46,821 4.62 % Total interest-earning assets (4) 3,289,153 84,455 5.22 % 3,405,808 78,294 4.72 % Other earning assets 17,202 16,336 Non-earning assets 278,403 269,950 Total assets $ 3,584,758 $ 3,692,094 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Interest-bearing deposits: Demand deposits $ 134,736 $ 1,431 2.14 % $ 147,131 $ 319 0.44 % NOW 398,320 232 0.12 % 468,939 147 0.06 % Savings accounts 374,148 153 0.08 % 442,826 127 0.06 % Money market 138,597 886 1.29 % 129,470 96 0.15 % Time deposits 562,733 12,241 4.37 % 501,096 10,528 4.24 % Brokered deposits 256,543 5,733 4.49 % 170,688 2,726 3.22 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,865,077 20,676 2.23 % 1,860,150 13,943 1.51 % Borrowed funds: Repurchase agreements 121,932 106 0.17 % 91,495 146 0.08 % Other borrowings 109,103 2,415 4.45 % 228,463 5,541 4.89 % Long-term debt 49,324 861 3.51 % 49,235 857 3.51 % Subordinated debentures 35,700 1,510 8.51 % 35,523 1,358 7.71 % Total borrowed funds 316,059 4,892 3.11 % 404,716 7,902 5.09 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,181,136 25,568 2.36 % 2,264,866 21,845 1.95 % Demand deposits - noninterest-bearing 984,489 1,060,666 Other liabilities 77,210 60,351 Shareholders' equity 341,923 306,211 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,584,758 $ 3,692,094 Interest income/interest-earning assets 5.22 % 4.72 % Interest expense/interest-earning assets 1.56 % 1.29 % Net interest income and margin(5) $ 58,887 3.66 % $ 56,449 3.43 %

(1) Average balances are obtained from the best available daily or monthly data and are net of deferred fees and related direct costs. (2) Yields and net interest margin have been computed on a tax equivalent basis utilizing a 21% effective federal tax rate. (3) Loans are gross of the allowance for possible loan losses. Loan fees have been included in the calculation of interest income. Net loan fees and loan acquisition FMV amortization were $(0.7) million and $(0.4) million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (4) Non-accrual loans have been included in total loans for purposes of computing total earning assets. (5) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.

Category: Financial

Source: Sierra Bancorp

Contacts

Kevin McPhaill, President/CEO

(559) 782-4900 or (888) 454-BANK

www.sierrabancorp.com