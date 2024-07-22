AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) proudly announces a monumental achievement in its mission to provide cutting-edge medicine and advocacy regardless of ability to pay 2 million lives in AHF's care worldwide.

"We are immensely proud to reach this historic milestone. When we launched our global programs more than 20 years ago in two African countries with 100 patients in each, we never imagined we'd one day be serving 2 million lives under our care around the world," said AHF President Michael Weinstein. "It is an honor and a testament to the dedication and hard work of our staff, partners, and volunteers who tirelessly strive to make a difference in the lives of those affected by HIV/AIDS every day."

Planned Commemorations

Every AHF Bureau has lined up a multitude of colorful commemorative events across Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The highlights include celebrations featuring giant commemorative cakes, donation of produce from AHF-supported community farms, free health checks and HIV testing events, edutainment skits, free condom distribution, dedication of a new clinic, a sports tournament, AHF documentary screenings, and much more. The events are a way to celebrate, honor and thank communities, AHF employees, and government partners who made the milestone of 2 million lives in care possible.

AHF Milestones

Since its inception in 1987, AHF has been at the forefront of the global fight against HIV/AIDS, delivering essential services, advocacy, and innovative solutions to combat the pandemic. This significant milestone underscores AHF's unwavering commitment to improving the lives of those affected by HIV/AIDS.

2 million lives in care, July 22, 2024

1.5 million lives in care, December 1, 2020

1 million lives in care, October 1, 2018

500,000 lives in care, November 13, 2015

250,000 lives in care, November 27, 2013

100,000 lives in care, April 15, 2009

"AHF's leap of faith starting its global programs over two decades ago in Africa has been a resounding success. We began by supporting 100 patients in both South Africa and Uganda in 2002, when it cost $5,000 per patient annually for ARVs," said AHF Africa Bureau Chief Dr. Penninah Iutung. "Today, more than half of AHF's 2 million patients receiving care are in Africa. The combination of medicine and advocacy implementing prevention, care, and treatment programs and conducting impassioned campaigns against big pharma to lower drug prices has allowed us to reach this momentous achievement collectively."

With clinics and facilities spanning 47 countries across the globe in Africa, Asia, the Americas, and Europe, AHF continues to leverage innovative healthcare delivery models to expand its reach and impact, reaching communities in need by providing comprehensive medical care, treatment, testing, prevention, and support services.

As AHF continues its fight against the HIV/AIDS pandemic, the organization remains steadfast in its commitment to advocating for access to HIV treatment and care for everyone who needs it and holding Big Pharma and decision makers accountable.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS organization, currently provides medical care and/or services to over 2 million clients in 47 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Europe. To learn more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org, find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth and follow us on Twitter: @aidshealthcare and Instagram: @aidshealthcare.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240722809195/en/

Contacts:

U.S. MEDIA CONTACT:

Ged Kenslea

Senior Director, Communications, AHF

+1 323 308 1833 work

+1.323.791.5526 mobile

gedk@aidshealth.org

Denys Nazarov

Director of Global Policy Communications, AHF

+1.323.308.1829

denys.nazarov@ahf.org