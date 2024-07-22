Banner World Ltd Announce High Volume Board Printing onto a Range of Standard Materials

PRESTON, United Kingdom, July 22, 2024, the UK's leading trade large format graphics, banner and backdrop prints, is happy to announce the launch of its high volume board printing onto a range of standard materials, such as Foamex, Correx and Dibond with specialist finishing options including cut-to-shape and lamination to offer clients a versatile range catering to an array of advertising and display needs.



Ideal for fascia signage, exhibition display boards, wall-mounted advertising, hoarding panels and general signage, Banner World's high volume board printing specialises in printing rigid signs on Correx, Dibond, and Foamex, using customers' supplied artwork. Correx is a 4mm corrugated plastic material popular for printing temporary signs such as "For Sale" signs, whereas Dibond is a 3mm aluminium composite sheet known for its durable nature and exceptional finish. Foamex, on the other hand, is a rigid plastic available in 3mm, 5mm, and 10mm thicknesses, making it an ideal choice for versatile sign printing projects.

"Our board printingservice allows businesses to showcase their creativity by offering custom shapes and sizes," said a spokesperson for Banner World. "These boards can be cut to precise dimensions and laminated for added protection or a vibrant finish. With the ability to print on materials like Dibond, Foamex, Hoarding Board, and Correx, the possibilities are endless."

Banner World's high volume board printing provides clients with a comprehensive way to showcase their unique designs through premium signage and graphics on a selection of materials, perfect for catching potential customers' attention and increasing brand awareness.

Suitable for indoor and outdoor use, the top UK sign printing company ensures all its sign boards are eco-friendly by using water-based ink and state-of-the-art latex printing technology to deliver the highest quality products with vibrant colours and the sharpest clarity.

Some of the materials offered with Banner World's board printing include:

Dibond: With a sturdy combination of aluminium layers with a polyethylene base and a reputation for creating strong, eye-catching signboards, dibond printingdelivers lasting impressions and unrivalled resilience in varying weather conditions.

Foamex: A popular option for lightweight but durable signs, such as posters, display pieces, and exhibition panels, foamex printingis available in a wide variety of colours and is a cost-effective material to create high-quality custom signs and displays.

Correx: Providing vivid and long-lasting images that are resistant to fading, correx printingis a reliable solution for businesses searching for waterproof, scuff-proof, and UV-resistant signage for temporary events or long-term displays.

With its user-friendly website that streamlines the design and order process, competitive prices and focus on creating long-term customer relationships, the highly rated custom banner company has earned an impressive reputation for its industry expertise and wide variety of banner, board and display printing options.

Banner World encourages UK businesses searching for an effective way to create eye-catching board printing to boost their advertising competitive edge, to browse its high volume board printing range via its website today, where they can also fill out the contact form to speak to a member of its professional team.

About Banner World Ltd

Established in 2008, Banner World Ltd is the leading trade banner supplier in the UK that has become renowned for its extensive selection of high-quality large format graphics, banners, and backdrop prints, as well as its lowest trade prices and exceptional customer service. With an experienced team, customisable products, and thousands of loyal trade clients not only in the UK but also across Europe, Bannerworld is known as a partner that values honesty, integrity, and loyalty in business.

