Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 23.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
FDA-Genehmigung könnte die 60-Milliarden-Dollar-Chance für diese Aktie entfesseln
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DN24 | ISIN: US60742B1026 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
22.07.24
22:00 Uhr
1,070 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MOBILICOM LIMITED ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOBILICOM LIMITED ADR 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.07.2024 13:06 Uhr
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mobilicom Limited: Mobilicom Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

Shoham, Israel, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobilicom Limited (Nasdaq: MOB, MOBBW) ("Mobilicom" or the "Company"), a provider of cybersecurity and robust solutions for drones and robotics, today announced that it has received formal notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC ("Nasdaq") stating that the Company has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). Mobilicom is now in compliance with all applicable listing standards and its American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") will continue to be listed and traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The Company was notified by Nasdaq on June 25, 2024, that its ADSs had failed to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 for 30 consecutive business days. Nasdaq provided a 180-calendar day period following the date of the notice to regain compliance, or until December 23, 2024. To regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement, the Company was required to maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 or more for at least 10 consecutive trading days. From July 5, 2024 through July 18, 2024, a period of 10 consecutive trading days, the closing bid price of the Company's ADSs was greater than $1.00 per share.

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom is a leading provider of cybersecure robust solutions for the rapidly growing defense and commercial drones and robotics market. Mobilicom's large portfolio of field-proven technologies includes cybersecurity, software, hardware, and professional services that power, connect, guide, and secure drones and robotics. Through deployments across the globe with over 50 customers, including the world's largest drone manufacturers, Mobilicom's end-to-end solutions are used in mission-critical functions.

For investors, please use https://ir.mobilicom.com/
For company, please use www.mobilicom.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Mobilicom Limited's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Mobilicom Limited undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

For more information on Mobilicom, please contact:

Liad Gelfer
Mobilicom Ltd
liad.gelfer@mobilicom.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.