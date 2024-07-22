Southern States Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Second Quarter 2024 Performance and Operational Highlights



Net income of $8.2 million, or $0.90 per diluted share

Core net income (1) of $9.1 million, or $1.00 per diluted share (1)

Net interest income of $ 21.6 million, an increase of $ 740,000 from the prior quarter

Net interest margin ("NIM") of 3.56% , down 3 basis points from the prior quarter

NIM of 3.57% on a fully-taxable equivalent basis ("NIM - FTE") (1)

Return on average assets ("ROAA") of 1.29%; return on average stockholders' equity ("ROAE") of 14.55%; and return on average tangible common equity ("ROATCE")(1) of 15.79%



Core ROAA (1) of 1.43% ; and core ROATCE (1) of 17.44%

Efficiency ratio of 49.78% ; and core efficiency ratio of 44.75%

Linked-quarter loans grew 10.3% annualized

Linked-quarter total deposits grew 12.6% annualized

Linked-quarter total deposits, excluding brokered deposits, grew 15.2% annualized

ANNISTON, Ala., July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSBK) ("Southern States" or the "Company"), the holding company for Southern States Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $8.2 million, or $0.90 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2024. This compares to net income of $8.1 million, or $0.90 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2024, and net income of $8.8 million, or $0.98 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2023. The Company reported core net income of $9.1 million, or $1.00 diluted core earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2024. This compares to core net income of $8.1 million, or $0.90 diluted core earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2024, and core net income of $7.1 million, or $0.79 diluted core earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2023 (see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures").

CEO Commentary Mark Chambers, Chief Executive Officer and President of Southern States said, "We generated consistent growth in the second quarter with continued progress in business development adding high-quality loans and core deposits. We are seeing well-balanced loan growth across all our major areas of lending. Our total loan growth of 10.3% (annualized from the prior quarter) and total deposit growth of 12.6% reflected our ability to perform well through economic cycles." "We continue to be a high-performing bank with strong profitability metrics including ROATCE of 15.79%. Effective expense management resulted in our second highest core efficiency ratio of 44.75%." "Consistent with our prudent approach to risk management, we have a strong and durable foundation with high levels of capital reserves and strong credit quality. The addition of CBB Bancorp, which we expect to close on August 1, will strengthen our platform, drive loan and deposit growth, and expand our franchise in growing and attractive Georgia markets. Our two organizations are culturally aligned with a 'Customer First' mindset and we are excited to realize all the synergies that will benefit our customers, employees, shareholders, and the communities we serve."

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Three Months Ended % Change June 30, 2024 vs. June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2023 (Dollars in thousands) Average interest-earning assets $ 2,440,425 $ 2,336,369 $ 2,091,998 4.5 % 16.7 % Net interest income $ 21,579 $ 20,839 $ 19,432 3.6 % 11.0 % Net interest margin 3.56 % 3.59 % 3.73 % (3) bps (17) bps

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2024 was $21.6 million, an increase of 3.6% from $20.8 million in the first quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily driven by a higher yield on interest-earning assets resulting from growth at higher interest rates, which more than offset a higher cost of interest-bearing deposits due to both higher interest rates and competition.

Relative to the second quarter of 2023, net interest income increased $2.1 million, or 11.0%. The increase was mainly driven by growth, which offset the slight decline in net interest margin.

Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2024 was 3.56%, compared to 3.59% for the first quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to an increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits, which was greater than the increase in the yield on interest-earning assets.

Relative to the second quarter of 2023, net interest margin decreased from 3.73%. The decrease was primarily the result of the increase in interest rates, which accelerated the cost of interest-bearing liabilities at a greater pace than the yield received on interest-earning assets. A shift from noninterest-bearing deposits into interest-bearing deposits also had a negative impact on net interest margin.

Noninterest Income

Three Months Ended % Change June 30, 2024 vs. June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2023 (Dollars in thousands) Service charges on deposit accounts $ 462 $ 463 $ 456 (0.2 )% 1.3 % Swap fees 4 15 173 (73.3 )% (97.7 )% SBA/USDA fees 58 64 66 (9.4 )% (12.1 )% Mortgage origination fees 92 96 188 (4.2 )% (51.1 )% Net gain (loss) on securities 20 (12 ) (45 ) (266.7 )% (144.4 )% Employee retention credit and related revenue ("ERC") - - 5,100 N/A N/A Other operating income 732 642 924 14.0 % (20.8 )% Total noninterest income $ 1,368 $ 1,268 $ 6,862 7.9 % (80.1 )%

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2024 was $1.4 million, an increase of 7.9% from $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2024. The increase primarily reflected the purchase of additional bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") that resulted in increased BOLI income, a realized net gain on securities during the second quarter of 2024 compared to a net loss on securities during the first quarter of 2024, and an increase in interchange fees.

Relative to the second quarter of 2023, noninterest income decreased 80.1% from $6.9 million. In the second quarter of 2023, the Company received $5.1 million in ERC from the Internal Revenue Service ("IRS"), which was subsequently returned in the third quarter of 2023 as a result of revised IRS eligibility guidelines. Other operating income decreased as a result of the Company receiving less nonrecurring income from a third party during the second quarter of 2024. In addition, there was a decline in swap fees during the second quarter of 2024, substantially as a result of the Company not participating in any swap transactions.

Noninterest Expense

Three Months Ended % Change June 30, 2024 vs. June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2023 (Dollars in thousands) Salaries and employee benefits $ 6,112 $ 6,231 $ 7,863 (1.9 )% (22.3 )% Equipment and occupancy expenses 667 689 694 (3.2 )% (3.9 )% Data processing fees 686 643 646 6.7 % 6.2 % Regulatory assessments 375 360 180 4.2 % 108.3 % Professional fees related to ERC - - 1,243 N/A N/A Other operating expenses 3,571 2,452 2,806 45.6 % 27.3 % Total noninterest expenses $ 11,411 $ 10,375 $ 13,432 10.0 % (15.0 )%

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2024 was $11.4 million, an increase of 10.0% from $10.4 million in the first quarter of 2024. The second quarter of 2024 included a $1.2 million wire fraud loss. This was not a systematic issue with systems, only a procedural incident. The increase was partially offset by a reduction in salaries and benefits during the second quarter of 2024, substantially due to higher payroll taxes and 401k matching brought about by incentive expense paid during the first quarter of 2024.

Relative to the second quarter of 2023, noninterest expense decreased 15.0% from $13.4 million. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in salaries and benefits, substantially as a result of one-time retirement-related expenses of $1.6 million paid to our former CEO in May 2023 and professional fees paid to a third party during the second quarter of 2023 related to ERC, which were subsequently refunded during the third quarter of 2023. These decreases were significantly offset by the wire fraud loss the Company incurred during the second quarter of 2024. As previously mentioned, this was not a systematic issue with systems, only a procedural incident.

Loans and Credit Quality

Three Months Ended % Change June 30, 2024 vs. June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2023 (Dollars in thousands) Gross loans $ 2,021,877 $ 1,971,396 $ 1,722,278 2.6 % 17.4 % Unearned income (6,443 ) (6,247 ) (5,766 ) 3.1 % 11.7 % Loans, net of unearned income ("Loans") 2,015,434 1,965,149 1,716,512 2.6 % 17.4 % Average loans, net of unearned ("Average loans") $ 1,987,533 $ 1,916,288 $ 1,676,816 3.7 % 18.5 % Nonperforming loans ("NPL") $ 3,784 $ 3,446 $ 1,010 9.8 % 274.7 % Provision for credit losses $ 1,067 $ 1,236 $ 1,557 (13.7 )% (31.5 )% Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") $ 25,828 $ 25,144 $ 21,385 2.7 % 20.8 % Net charge-offs $ 383 $ 470 $ 27 (18.5 )% 1318.5 % NPL to gross loans 0.19 % 0.17 % 0.06 % Net charge-offs to average loans(1) 0.08 % 0.10 % 0.01 % ACL to loans 1.28 % 1.28 % 1.25 % (1) Ratio is annualized.

Loans, net of unearned income, were $2.0 billion at June 30, 2024, up $50.3 million from March 31, 2024 and up $298.9 million from June 30, 2023. The linked-quarter and year-over-year increases in loans were primarily attributable to new business growth across our footprint.

Nonperforming loans totaled $3.8 million, or 0.19% of gross loans, at June 30, 2024, compared with $3.4 million, or 0.17% of gross loans, at March 31, 2024, and $1.0 million, or 0.06% of gross loans, at June 30, 2023. The $338,000 net increase in nonperforming loans in the second quarter of 2024 was primarily attributable to a commercial and industrial loan that was added to nonaccrual status and partially offset by a commercial and industrial loan that was charged-off. The $2.8 million net increase in nonperforming loans from June 30, 2023, was primarily attributable to a significant commercial real estate loan and two commercial and industrial loans that were added to nonaccrual status.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $1.2 million for the first quarter of 2024. Provision in the second quarter of 2024 was based primarily on loan growth along with qualitative economic factors and individually analyzed loans.

Net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2024 were $383,000, or 0.08% of average loans on an annualized basis, compared to net charge-offs of $470,000, or 0.10% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2024, and net charge-offs of $27,000, or 0.01% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2023. The charge-offs recorded during the the first and second quarters of 2024 were substantially related to the charge-off of approximately 70% of a purchased pool of consumer loans, as the borrower has filed for bankruptcy. This was a conservative approach based on uncertainty.

The Company's allowance for credit losses was 1.28% of total loans and 682.56% of nonperforming loans at June 30, 2024, compared with 1.28% of total loans and 729.66% of nonperforming loans at March 31, 2024. Allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments was $1.2 million at June 30, 2024.

Deposits

Three Months Ended % Change June 30, 2024 vs. June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2023 (Dollars in thousands) Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 416,068 $ 416,704 $ 449,433 (0.2 )% (7.4 )% Interest-bearing deposits 1,759,610 1,693,094 1,474,478 3.9 % 19.3 % Total deposits $ 2,175,678 $ 2,109,798 $ 1,923,911 3.1 % 13.1 % Uninsured deposits $ 645,283 $ 610,122 $ 553,084 5.8 % 16.7 % Uninsured deposits to total deposits 29.66 % 28.92 % 28.75 % Noninterest deposits to total deposits 19.12 % 19.75 % 23.36 %

Total deposits were $2.2 billion at June 30, 2024, up from $2.1 billion at March 31, 2024 and $1.9 billion at June 30, 2023. The $65.9 million increase in total deposits in the second quarter was primarily due to an increase of $66.5 million in interest-bearing deposits, which included a $2.7 million decrease in brokered deposits, partially offset by a $636,000 decrease in noninterest-bearing deposits. Total brokered deposits were $288.3 million at June 30, 2024, compared to 291.0 million at March 31, 2024.

Capital

June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2023 Company Bank Company Bank Company Bank Tier 1 capital ratio to average assets 8.72 % 11.52 % 8.79 % 11.67 % 8.70 % 11.82 % Risk-based capital ratios: Common equity tier 1 ("CET1") capital ratio 9.54 % 12.61 % 9.39 % 12.47 % 9.11 % 12.37 % Tier 1 capital ratio 9.54 % 12.61 % 9.39 % 12.47 % 9.11 % 12.37 % Total capital ratio 14.50 % 13.77 % 14.42 % 13.63 % 14.42 % 13.47 %

As of June 30, 2024, total stockholders' equity was $230.6 million, up from $222.9 million at March 31, 2024. The increase of $7.7 million was substantially due to earnings growth.

About Southern States Bancshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Anniston, Alabama, Southern States Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals in its communities. The Bank operates 13 branches in Alabama and Georgia and two loan production offices in Atlanta.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which reflect our current expectations and beliefs with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. This may be especially true given recent events and trends in the banking industry and the inflationary environment. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the dates made, we cannot give any assurance that such expectations will prove correct and actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 under the section entitled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors". Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.

These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "can," "should," "could," "to be," "predict," "potential," "believe," "will likely result," "expect," "continue," "will," "likely," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "target," "project," "would" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other similar words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and may include statements about our acquisition of Century Bank of Georgia, business strategy and prospects for growth, operations, ability to pay dividends, competition, regulation and general economic conditions.

SELECT FINANCIAL DATA (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 Results of Operations Interest income $ 41,007 $ 38,736 $ 32,185 $ 79,743 $ 60,884 Interest expense 19,428 17,897 12,753 37,325 21,906 Net interest income 21,579 20,839 19,432 42,418 38,978 Provision for credit losses 1,067 1,236 1,557 2,303 2,738 Net interest income after provision 20,512 19,603 17,875 40,115 36,240 Noninterest income 1,368 1,268 6,862 2,636 8,648 Noninterest expense 11,411 10,375 13,432 21,786 23,590 Income tax expense 2,271 2,377 2,549 4,648 4,871 Net income $ 8,198 $ 8,119 $ 8,756 $ 16,317 $ 16,427 Core net income(1) $ 9,058 $ 8,128 $ 7,058 $ 17,186 $ 14,339 Share and Per Share Data Shares issued and outstanding 8,908,130 8,894,794 8,738,814 8,908,130 8,738,814 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 8,957,608 8,913,477 8,763,635 8,935,542 8,763,046 Diluted 9,070,568 9,043,122 8,950,847 9,062,548 9,001,600 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.91 $ 0.91 $ 1.00 $ 1.82 $ 1.87 Diluted 0.90 0.90 0.98 1.80 1.82 Core - diluted(1) 1.00 0.90 0.79 1.90 1.59 Book value per share 25.88 25.06 22.57 25.88 22.57 Tangible book value per share(1) 23.91 23.07 20.52 23.91 20.52 Cash dividends per common share 0.09 0.09 0.09 0.18 0.18 Performance and Financial Ratios ROAA 1.29 % 1.33 % 1.60 % 1.31 % 1.56 % ROAE 14.55 % 14.87 % 18.15 % 14.71 % 17.43 % Core ROAA(1) 1.43 % 1.34 % 1.29 % 1.38 % 1.36 % ROATCE(1) 15.79 % 16.17 % 20.01 % 15.98 % 19.25 % Core ROATCE(1) 17.44 % 16.19 % 16.13 % 16.83 % 16.80 % NIM 3.56 % 3.59 % 3.73 % 3.57 % 3.89 % NIM - FTE(1) 3.57 % 3.60 % 3.74 % 3.58 % 3.90 % Net interest spread 2.59 % 2.63 % 2.86 % 2.60 % 3.08 % Yield on loans 7.17 % 7.06 % 6.61 % 7.11 % 6.50 % Yield on interest-earning assets 6.76 % 6.67 % 6.17 % 6.71 % 6.08 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 4.17 % 4.04 % 3.31 % 4.11 % 3.00 % Cost of funds(2) 3.41 % 3.27 % 2.58 % 3.34 % 2.31 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 4.07 % 3.92 % 3.12 % 4.00 % 2.79 % Cost of total deposits 3.27 % 3.12 % 2.38 % 3.20 % 2.11 % Noninterest deposits to total deposits 19.12 % 19.75 % 23.36 % 19.12 % 23.36 % Core deposits to total deposits 81.78 % 81.45 % 86.43 % 81.78 % 86.43 % Uninsured deposits to total deposits 29.66 % 28.92 % 28.75 % 29.66 % 28.75 % Total loans to total deposits 92.63 % 93.14 % 89.22 % 92.63 % 89.22 % Efficiency ratio 49.78 % 46.90 % 51.00 % 48.36 % 50.02 % Core efficiency ratio(1) 44.75 % 46.90 % 49.96 % 45.81 % 49.38 %

SELECT FINANCIAL DATA (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 Financial Condition (ending) Total loans $ 2,015,434 $ 1,965,149 $ 1,716,512 $ 2,015,434 $ 1,716,512 Total securities 204,131 197,006 182,717 204,131 182,717 Total assets 2,572,011 2,510,975 2,277,803 2,572,011 2,277,803 Total noninterest-bearing deposits 416,068 416,704 449,433 416,068 449,433 Total core deposits(1) 1,779,253 1,718,333 1,662,855 1,779,253 1,662,855 Total deposits 2,175,678 2,109,798 1,923,911 2,175,678 1,923,911 Total borrowings 136,873 146,773 131,472 136,873 131,472 Total liabilities 2,341,430 2,288,094 2,080,553 2,341,430 2,080,553 Total shareholders' equity 230,581 222,881 197,250 230,581 197,250 Financial Condition (average) Total loans $ 1,987,533 $ 1,916,288 $ 1,676,816 $ 1,951,910 $ 1,643,376 Total securities 210,678 208,954 196,731 209,816 194,552 Total other interest-earning assets 242,214 211,127 218,451 226,671 182,447 Total interest-earning assets 2,440,425 2,336,369 2,091,998 2,388,397 2,020,375 Total assets 2,553,010 2,447,278 2,200,843 2,500,144 2,129,328 Total noninterest-bearing deposits 420,885 416,141 438,987 418,513 438,862 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,729,682 1,633,307 1,412,047 1,681,494 1,356,648 Total deposits 2,150,567 2,049,448 1,851,034 2,100,007 1,795,510 Total borrowings 143,189 148,771 131,411 145,980 118,229 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,872,871 1,782,078 1,543,458 1,827,474 1,474,877 Total shareholders' equity 226,527 219,622 193,516 223,075 190,096 Asset Quality Nonperforming loans $ 3,784 $ 3,446 $ 1,010 $ 3,784 $ 1,010 Other real estate owned ("OREO") $ 33 $ 33 $ 2,870 $ 33 $ 2,870 Nonperforming assets ("NPA") $ 3,817 $ 3,479 $ 3,880 $ 3,817 $ 3,880 Net charge-offs to average loans(2) 0.08 % 0.10 % 0.01 % 0.09 % 0.03 % Provision for credit losses to average loans(2) 0.22 % 0.26 % 0.37 % 0.24 % 0.34 % ACL to loans 1.28 % 1.28 % 1.25 % 1.28 % 1.25 % ACL to gross loans 1.28 % 1.28 % 1.24 % 1.28 % 1.24 % ACL to NPL 682.56 % 729.66 % 2117.33 % 682.56 % 2117.33 % NPL to loans 0.19 % 0.18 % 0.06 % 0.19 % 0.06 % NPL to gross loans 0.19 % 0.17 % 0.06 % 0.19 % 0.06 % NPA to gross loans and OREO 0.19 % 0.18 % 0.22 % 0.19 % 0.22 % NPA to total assets 0.15 % 0.14 % 0.17 % 0.15 % 0.17 % Regulatory and Other Capital Ratios Total shareholders' equity to total assets 8.97 % 8.88 % 8.66 % 8.97 % 8.66 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets(3) 8.34 % 8.23 % 7.94 % 8.34 % 7.94 % Tier 1 capital ratio to average assets 8.72 % 8.79 % 8.70 % 8.72 % 8.70 % Risk-based capital ratios: CET1 capital ratio 9.54 % 9.39 % 9.11 % 9.51 % 9.11 % Tier 1 capital ratio 9.54 % 9.39 % 9.11 % 9.51 % 9.11 % Total capital ratio 14.50 % 14.42 % 14.42 % 14.45 % 14.42 %

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 June 30,

2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 21,598 $ 20,470 $ 19,710 $ 21,299 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 140,440 129,917 134,846 159,818 Federal funds sold 76,334 86,736 96,095 84,812 Total cash and cash equivalents 238,372 237,123 250,651 265,929 Securities available for sale, at fair value 184,510 177,379 179,000 163,075 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 19,621 19,627 19,632 19,642 Other equity securities, at fair value 3,658 3,638 3,649 3,762 Restricted equity securities, at cost 4,633 5,108 5,684 3,862 Loans held for sale 1,716 425 450 1,589 Loans, net of unearned income 2,015,434 1,965,149 1,884,508 1,716,512 Less allowance for credit losses 25,828 25,144 24,378 21,385 Loans, net 1,989,606 1,940,005 1,860,130 1,695,127 Premises and equipment, net 26,192 26,262 26,426 26,957 Accrued interest receivable 9,654 9,561 8,711 7,372 Bank owned life insurance 33,000 30,075 29,884 29,521 Annuities 15,918 15,939 15,036 15,359 Foreclosed assets 33 33 33 2,870 Goodwill 16,862 16,862 16,862 16,862 Core deposit intangible 735 817 899 1,062 Other assets 27,501 28,121 29,616 24,814 Total assets $ 2,572,011 $ 2,510,975 $ 2,446,663 $ 2,277,803 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 416,068 $ 416,704 $ 437,959 $ 449,433 Interest-bearing 1,759,610 1,693,094 1,580,230 1,474,478 Total deposits 2,175,678 2,109,798 2,018,189 1,923,911 Other borrowings 8,000 7,997 26,994 (13 ) FHLB advances 42,000 52,000 70,000 45,000 Subordinated notes 86,873 86,776 86,679 86,485 Accrued interest payable 2,024 1,805 1,519 1,063 Other liabilities 26,855 29,718 28,318 24,107 Total liabilities 2,341,430 2,288,094 2,231,699 2,080,553 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 44,813 44,746 44,479 43,831 Capital surplus 79,248 79,282 78,361 77,101 Retained earnings 117,233 109,838 102,523 88,603 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8,333 ) (8,401 ) (8,379 ) (10,799 ) Unvested restricted stock (826 ) (1,030 ) (466 ) (709 ) Vested restricted stock units (1,554 ) (1,554 ) (1,554 ) (777 ) Total stockholders' equity 230,581 222,881 214,964 197,250 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,572,011 $ 2,510,975 $ 2,446,663 $ 2,277,803

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 35,421 $ 33,628 $ 27,630 $ 69,049 $ 52,965 Taxable securities 2,039 1,981 1,641 4,020 3,024 Nontaxable securities 231 229 228 460 519 Other interest and dividends 3,316 2,898 2,686 6,214 4,376 Total interest income 41,007 38,736 32,185 79,743 60,884 Interest expense: Deposits 17,511 15,906 10,998 33,417 18,766 Other borrowings 1,917 1,991 1,755 3,908 3,140 Total interest expense 19,428 17,897 12,753 37,325 21,906 Net interest income 21,579 20,839 19,432 42,418 38,978 Provision for credit losses 1,067 1,236 1,557 2,303 2,738 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 20,512 19,603 17,875 40,115 36,240 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 462 463 456 925 906 Swap fees 4 15 173 19 169 SBA/USDA fees 58 64 66 122 200 Mortgage origination fees 92 96 188 188 288 Net gain (loss) on securities 20 (12 ) (45 ) 8 469 Employee retention credit and related revenue - - 5,100 - 5,100 Other operating income 732 642 924 1,374 1,516 Total noninterest income 1,368 1,268 6,862 2,636 8,648 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 6,112 6,231 7,863 12,343 14,174 Equipment and occupancy expenses 667 689 694 1,356 1,377 Data processing fees 686 643 646 1,329 1,239 Regulatory assessments 375 360 180 735 522 Professional fees related to ERC - - 1,243 - 1,243 Other operating expenses 3,571 2,452 2,806 6,023 5,035 Total noninterest expenses 11,411 10,375 13,432 21,786 23,590 Income before income taxes 10,469 10,496 11,305 20,965 21,298 Income tax expense 2,271 2,377 2,549 4,648 4,871 Net income $ 8,198 $ 8,119 $ 8,756 $ 16,317 $ 16,427 Basic earnings per share $ 0.91 $ 0.91 $ 1.00 $ 1.82 $ 1.87 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.90 $ 0.90 $ 0.98 $ 1.80 $ 1.82

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2023 Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of unearned income(1) $ 1,987,533 $ 35,421 7.17 % $ 1,916,288 $ 33,628 7.06 % $ 1,676,816 $ 27,630 6.61 % Taxable securities 165,141 2,039 4.97 % 163,586 1,981 4.87 % 151,107 1,641 4.36 % Nontaxable securities 45,537 231 2.04 % 45,368 229 2.03 % 45,624 228 2.00 % Other interest-earnings assets 242,214 3,316 5.51 % 211,127 2,898 5.52 % 218,451 2,686 4.93 % Total interest-earning assets $ 2,440,425 $ 41,007 6.76 % $ 2,336,369 $ 38,736 6.67 % $ 2,091,998 $ 32,185 6.17 % Allowance for credit losses (25,332 ) (24,313 ) (20,154 ) Noninterest-earning assets 137,917 135,222 128,999 Total Assets $ 2,553,010 $ 2,447,278 $ 2,200,843 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing transaction accounts 85,976 21 0.10 % 85,858 26 0.12 % 92,245 20 0.09 % Savings and money market accounts 929,930 9,229 3.99 % 902,361 8,804 3.92 % 845,742 6,872 3.26 % Time deposits 713,776 8,261 4.65 % 645,088 7,076 4.41 % 474,060 4,106 3.47 % FHLB advances 48,374 596 4.96 % 53,121 655 4.96 % 45,000 529 4.72 % Other borrowings 94,815 1,321 5.60 % 95,650 1,336 5.62 % 86,411 1,226 5.69 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,872,871 $ 19,428 4.17 % $ 1,782,078 $ 17,897 4.04 % $ 1,543,458 $ 12,753 3.31 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 420,885 $ 416,141 $ 438,987 Other liabilities 32,727 29,437 24,882 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities $ 453,612 $ 445,578 $ 463,869 Stockholders' Equity 226,527 219,622 193,516 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 2,553,010 $ 2,447,278 $ 2,200,843 Net interest income $ 21,579 $ 20,839 $ 19,432 Net interest spread(2) 2.59 % 2.63 % 2.86 % Net interest margin(3) 3.56 % 3.59 % 3.73 % Net interest margin - FTE(4)(5) 3.57 % 3.60 % 3.74 % Cost of funds(6) 3.41 % 3.27 % 2.58 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 4.07 % 3.92 % 3.12 % Cost of total deposits 3.27 % 3.12 % 2.38 %

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN (Dollars in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of unearned income(1) $ 1,951,910 $ 69,049 7.11 % $ 1,643,376 $ 52,965 6.50 % Taxable securities 164,363 4,020 4.92 % 145,344 3,024 4.20 % Nontaxable securities 45,453 460 2.04 % 49,208 519 2.13 % Other interest-earnings assets 226,671 6,214 5.51 % 182,447 4,376 4.84 % Total interest-earning assets $ 2,388,397 $ 79,743 6.71 % $ 2,020,375 $ 60,884 6.08 % Allowance for credit losses (24,822 ) (20,315 ) Noninterest-earning assets 136,569 129,268 Total Assets $ 2,500,144 $ 2,129,328 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing transaction accounts 85,917 48 0.11 % 93,093 40 0.09 % Savings and money market accounts 916,145 18,032 3.96 % 825,982 11,911 2.91 % Time deposits 679,432 15,337 4.54 % 437,573 6,815 3.14 % FHLB advances 50,747 1,251 4.96 % 31,862 688 4.35 % Other borrowings 95,233 2,657 5.61 % 86,367 2,452 5.73 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,827,474 $ 37,325 4.11 % $ 1,474,877 $ 21,906 3.00 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 418,513 $ 438,862 Other liabilities 31,082 25,493 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities $ 449,595 $ 464,355 Stockholders' Equity 223,075 190,096 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 2,500,144 $ 2,129,328 Net interest income $ 42,418 $ 38,978 Net interest spread(2) 2.60 % 3.08 % Net interest margin(3) 3.57 % 3.89 % Net interest margin - FTE(4)(5) 3.58 % 3.90 % Cost of funds(6) 3.34 % 2.31 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 4.00 % 2.79 % Cost of total deposits 3.20 % 2.11 %

LOAN COMPOSITION (Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 June 30,

2023 Amount % of gross Amount % of gross Amount % of gross Amount % of gross Real estate mortgages: Construction and development $ 242,573 12.0 % $ 252,934 12.8 % $ 242,960 12.9 % $ 228,236 13.3 % Residential 249,498 12.3 % 238,702 12.1 % 224,603 11.9 % 214,897 12.5 % Commercial 1,222,739 60.5 % 1,182,634 60.0 % 1,144,867 60.5 % 1,011,815 58.7 % Commercial and industrial 297,501 14.7 % 288,701 14.7 % 269,961 14.3 % 259,195 15.0 % Consumer and other 9,566 0.5 % 8,425 0.4 % 8,286 0.4 % 8,135 0.5 % Gross loans 2,021,877 100.0 % 1,971,396 100.0 % 1,890,677 100.0 % 1,722,278 100.0 % Unearned income (6,443 ) (6,247 ) (6,169 ) (5,766 ) Loans, net of unearned income 2,015,434 1,965,149 1,884,508 1,716,512 Allowance for credit losses (25,828 ) (25,144 ) (24,378 ) (21,385 ) Loans, net $ 1,989,606 $ 1,940,005 $ 1,860,130 $ 1,695,127

DEPOSIT COMPOSITION (Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 June 30,

2023 Amount % of total Amount % of total Amount % of total Amount % of total Noninterest-bearing transaction $ 416,068 19.1 % $ 416,704 19.7 % $ 437,959 21.7 % $ 449,433 23.3 % Interest-bearing transaction 1,006,687 46.3 % 974,079 46.2 % 946,347 46.9 % 922,835 48.0 % Savings 32,527 1.5 % 33,909 1.6 % 35,412 1.7 % 41,574 2.2 % Time deposits, $250,000 and under 612,299 28.1 % 584,658 27.7 % 500,406 24.8 % 438,228 22.8 % Time deposits, over $250,000 108,097 5.0 % 100,448 4.8 % 98,065 4.9 % 71,841 3.7 % Total deposits $ 2,175,678 100.0 % $ 2,109,798 100.0 % $ 2,018,189 100.0 % $ 1,923,911 100.0 %

Nonperforming Assets (Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 June 30,

2023 Nonaccrual loans $ 3,784 $ 3,446 $ 1,017 $ 1,010 Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing interest - - 160 - Total nonperforming loans 3,784 3,446 1,177 1,010 OREO 33 33 33 2,870 Total nonperforming assets $ 3,817 $ 3,479 $ 1,210 $ 3,880 Financial difficulty modification loans - nonaccrual(1) 647 675 907 724 Financial difficulty modification loans - accruing 1,093 1,283 1,095 1,328 Financial difficulty modification loans $ 1,740 $ 1,958 $ 2,002 $ 2,052 Allowance for credit losses $ 25,828 $ 25,144 $ 24,378 $ 21,385 Loans, net of unearned income at the end of the period $ 2,015,434 $ 1,965,149 $ 1,884,508 $ 1,716,512 Gross loans outstanding at the end of period $ 2,021,877 $ 1,971,396 $ 1,890,677 $ 1,722,278 Total assets $ 2,572,011 $ 2,510,975 $ 2,446,663 $ 2,277,803 Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 682.56 % 729.66 % 2071.20 % 2117.33 % Nonperforming loans to loans, net of unearned income 0.19 % 0.18 % 0.06 % 0.06 % Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.19 % 0.17 % 0.06 % 0.06 % Nonperforming assets to gross loans and OREO 0.19 % 0.18 % 0.06 % 0.22 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.15 % 0.14 % 0.05 % 0.17 % Nonaccrual loans by category: Real estate mortgages: Construction & Development $ - $ - $ - $ 33 Residential Mortgages 393 246 252 297 Commercial Real Estate Mortgages 2,182 2,422 765 671 Commercial & Industrial 1,209 778 - 9 Consumer and other - - - - Total $ 3,784 $ 3,446 $ 1,017 $ 1,010

Allowance for Credit Losses (Dollars in thousands)







Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30, 2023 Average loans, net of unearned income $ 1,987,533 $ 1,916,288 $ 1,676,816 $ 1,951,910 $ 1,643,376 Loans, net of unearned income 2,015,434 1,965,149 1,716,512 2,015,434 1,716,512 Gross loans 2,021,877 1,971,396 1,722,278 2,021,877 1,722,278 Allowance for credit losses at beginning of the period 25,144 24,378 19,855 24,378 20,156 Impact of adoption of ASC 326 - - - - (1,285 ) Charge-offs: Construction and development - - - - - Residential - 11 - 11 - Commercial 11 27 - 38 - Commercial and industrial 384 442 44 826 262 Consumer and other 10 15 - 25 6 Total charge-offs 405 495 44 900 268 Recoveries: Construction and development - - - - - Residential 6 8 17 14 28 Commercial - - - - - Commercial and industrial 15 16 - 31 14 Consumer and other 1 1 - 2 2 Total recoveries 22 25 17 47 44 Net charge-offs $ 383 $ 470 $ 27 $ 853 $ 224 Provision for credit losses $ 1,067 $ 1,236 $ 1,557 $ 2,303 $ 2,738 Balance at end of the period $ 25,828 $ 25,144 $ 21,385 $ 25,828 $ 21,385 Allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments at beginning of the period $ 1,288 $ 1,239 $ 1,285 $ 1,239 $ - Impact of adoption of ASC 326 - - - - 1,285 (Credit) provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments (82 ) 49 210 (33 ) 210 Balance at the end of the period $ 1,206 $ 1,288 $ 1,495 $ 1,206 $ 1,495 Allowance to loans, net of unearned income 1.28 % 1.28 % 1.25 % 1.28 % 1.25 % Allowance to gross loans 1.28 % 1.28 % 1.24 % 1.28 % 1.24 % Net charge-offs to average loans, net of unearned income(1) 0.08 % 0.10 % 0.01 % 0.09 % 0.03 % Provision for credit losses to average loans, net of unearned income(1) 0.22 % 0.26 % 0.37 % 0.24 % 0.34 %

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Noninterest Expense

In addition to reporting GAAP results, the Company reports non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release and other disclosures. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and the information they provide are useful to investors since these measures permit investors to view our performance using the same tools that our management uses to evaluate our performance. While we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our performance, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies.

