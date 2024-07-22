Victory Square Technologies Inc.: Victory Square's GameOn Drives Record $1.85M in Revenue, Reports Profitable Q1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. ("Victory Square") (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6), a company that gives investor access to a portfolio of 25+ innovative companies from around the world in a single stock, is pleased to share that its portfolio company - GameOn ("GameOn", or the "Company") (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF), a mobile-first, next-gen sports gaming company, announces that it has filed its interim unaudited financial statements for Q1 2024.



Highlights of the financial statements include record revenue reaching $1.85m for the quarter (292% increase year-on-year) and net income reaching a profitable $680k (compared to a net loss of $390k in the same period in 2023).

"Q1 delivered a profitable quarter and watershed moment for the company," said GameOn CEO, Matt Bailey. "Despite the backdrop of a challenging economic and micro-cap landscape, we continue to drive fundamentals to new heights. Our growth is fueled by our cemented position as a leader in next-gen sports gaming, and our partnerships with the best leagues in the world."

Q1 business highlights and subsequent events include:

Partnered with Sportsology to receive 59m $GAME tokens via a grant agreement

with Sportsology to receive 59m $GAME tokens via a grant agreement Launched the GameOn beta mobile app on the Apple App Store and Google Play

the GameOn beta mobile app on the and Reported record numbers in 2023's audited financial statements



"Ongoing momentum will be catalyzed by new league partnerships, $GAME's recent launch on major exchanges, and GameOn's launch on the Apple App Store and Google Play," said Bailey. "Management remains patient, diligent, and uncompromisingly focused on driving the bottom line and delivering value for shareholders."

See SEDAR for full copies of the Company's consolidated financial statements and MD&A.

About GameOn

Founded in 2018, GameOn (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF) is a mobile-first, next-gen sports gaming company, integrating Web3 technology to enhance player engagement and asset ownership. Through partnerships with premier sports leagues such as LALIGA, PFL, and Karate Combat, and leveraging blockchain solutions from Arbitrum, GameOn is delivering a rich, interactive fantasy sports gaming experience. The $GAME token, crafted in partnership with Sportsology, allows fans globally to compete, engage, and win rewards based on actual sports results. GameOn is setting new standards in the evolution of fantasy gaming, offering unprecedented ways for fans to connect with the sports they love.

ABOUT VICTORY SQUARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Victory Square is a Venture Builder that provides investors a liquid way to invest in early-stage technology companies without buying a venture fund that requires accredited investor status or multi-year commitments.

A diverse portfolio of 25+ innovative companies from around the world (founders come from: Ireland, Sri Lanka, Bulgaria, Australia, India, Brazil, the Middle East and North America)

Sectors include: Digital Health, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Blockchain/Web3, Virtual & Augmented Reality (VR/AR), Gaming, Climate Tech

Owner-operated (approx. 15% Management Ownership)



Business Model:

The Victory Square business model is to buy, build and invest in early stage tech companies. We spend upwards of 48 months with those companies until they're ready to spin-off or stand on their own. There are a couple of unique elements to our business model…

We have unparalleled access to startups through our internal incubator and International network with over 250+ founders, investors, tech accelerators and venture capital firms from more than 60 countries. Second, our management team and advisors are actively involved in our investments from incubation through monetization, providing them with financial, operational, and strategic support to scale globally. We drive value by monetizing investments and reinvesting the gains in new innovations. The strategy was to build a self-sustaining business.



VST is a publicly-traded company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, and listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (VST), Frankfurt Exchange (6F6) and the OTCQX (VSQTF).



For more information, please visit www.victorysquare.com .

