Fenix Outdoor International AG: Interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the period ended 30 June 2024

Second quarter 2024-04-01 - 2024-06-30

152,964 (TEUR: 158,156), a decrease of 3.3%. The EBITDA of the Group was TEUR 7,229 (TEUR: 13,484).

-6,518 (TEUR: 81). Due to lower inventories, the net liquidity of the group increased from -41.7 MEUR to +25.2 MEUR.

-7,460 (TEUR: 479). Earnings per share amounted to EUR -0.56 (EUR: 0.05).

321,641 (TEUR: 340,016), a decrease of 5.4% The EBITDA of the Group was TEUR 34,441 (TEUR: 44,720).

-551 (TEUR: 11,049). Earnings per share amounted to EUR -0.05 (EUR: 0.83).

Events after period closing

No significant events after period close are noted.

Holding of own shares

As per 2024-06-30 the company holds 132,337 B-shares representing 0.38 % of the capital of A-shares and B-shares.

Financial information

The report contains information which Fenix Outdoor International AG is obliged to publish under the EU Market Abuse Regulation rules. The information was provided by the contact person stated below, for publication July 22, 2024 at 15 00.

Contact person Martin Nordin, Executive Chairman +41 797 99 27 58

This information is of the type that Fenix Outdoor International AG is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Swedish Securities Markets Act and the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on July 22 2024 15 00 CET/CEST.