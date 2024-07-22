Molekule, Inc. secures patent for revolutionary coating removal technology funded by DOD's SERDP agency

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molekule, a leader in air purification technology, proudly announces the approval of its patent (US-11,998,958) for an innovative infrared-sonication hybrid technology. This cutting-edge method is designed to remove thick elastomeric specialty coatings from Department of Defense weapon systems, including fighter jets. Funded by the department's Strategic Environmental Research and Development Program, this breakthrough technology marks a significant advancement in environmental compliance and worker safety.

Revolutionary Approach to Coating Removal

Traditional methods for removing protective coatings from military equipment involve the use of hazardous chemicals such as dichloromethane or abrasive media blasting. These methods generate toxic waste, release volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and produce hazardous air pollutants, posing significant environmental and health risks.

Molekule's patented technology employs a combination of infrared heat and sound waves, or sonication, to create stress between the top layer and the underlying surface of the difficult-to-remove coatings, allowing them to be peeled off easily. This method eliminates the need for harmful chemicals or abrasive materials, significantly reducing waste and improving safety for workers and the environment by minimizing exposure to dangerous substances.

"This innovative approach not only supports our military's operational efficiency but also aligns with our commitment to environmental stewardship and worker safety. We are excited to see how this technology will be adopted in other applications and transform industry standards and practices," said Dr. Jaspreet Dhau, vice president of research and development at Molekule, who led the research.

Dhau elaborates, "Our new infrared- sonication hybrid technology offers a groundbreaking solution that meets the stringent environmental and safety requirements of modern, benign industrial processes. By eliminating harmful chemicals and abrasive materials, we are significantly reducing the ecological footprint and enhancing the safety of the coating removal process."

Key Benefits of the New Technology:

Environmental compliance: Reduces hazardous waste streams and VOC emissions, aligning with stringent environmental regulations.

Worker safety: Minimizes manual labor and exposure to toxic chemicals, enhancing occupational health and safety.

: Minimizes manual labor and exposure to toxic chemicals, enhancing occupational health and safety. Cost-effective: Provides a more efficient and less labor-intensive solution for coating removal.

Funding and Development

The development of this technology was made possible through grants from SERDP, the DOD's environmental research program. The first grant (WP18-C2-1347) focused on proof of concept, while the second grant (WP21-SO-3956) supported further development and testing.

The project's funding highlights the military's proactive commitment to finding sustainable solutions. This technology, with its dual grants, underscores the importance and potential of innovative, eco-friendly industrial practices to traditional methods.

Broad Applications

While initially designed for military applications, this technology has potential uses in various industries requiring nondestructive coating removal. The technology's ability to remove coatings without generating secondary waste makes it an attractive solution for a wide range of applications beyond defense.

Future Prospects

Currently undergoing suitability testing with the Navy and Air Force, this project marks the first year of a two-year initiative. Molekule is optimistic about the technology's adoption and its potential to revolutionize the coating removal process across various sectors.

