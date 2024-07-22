First North Denmark: LED iBond International A/S - observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status: ISIN Name DK0061274529 LED IBOND INTERNATIONAL The company is given observation status because the company has disclosed an announcement which states that a capital injection is needed to secure the company's continued operations. According to rule 6.1.3 in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. We refer to the company's announcement from 22 July 2024. __________________________________________________________________ For further information contact: Issuer Surveillance, tel.+45 33 77 03 33.