Comcast Corporation: Per Scholas Expands Tech Training to Kansas City Region

KANSAS CITY, MO / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2024 / National tech training nonprofit Per Scholas launches its new campus in Kansas City, joining Great Jobs KC, the leading workforce development program in Kansas City, to provide holistic information technology training and career development opportunities.

This strategic alliance marks a significant milestone in addressing the growing demand for skilled IT professionals in the region. Per Scholas Kansas City will offer its no-cost technology skills training from its newest campus located at Offices at Park 39, 300 E 39th St., Kansas City, MO. In addition to Great Jobs KC selecting and investing in Per Scholas, Per Scholas Kansas City has received generous support from Comcast NBCUniversal, Cortex, Missouri Tech First Initiative powered by Cortex, and the NFL Foundation.

At the heart of this collaboration lies the shared commitment to empower individuals with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in the ever-advancing tech industry. Per Scholas brings its renowned approach to IT training, which integrates technical education with professional development, including soft and hard skills. Through this partnership, Great Jobs KC and Per Scholas learners will undergo a comprehensive 13-week program designed to equip them with the expertise and confidence needed to excel in the IT field. After graduation, learners will work with Great Jobs KC Employer Engagement Managers as well as Per Scholas' Talent Solutions professionals to ensure job attainment.

"We are excited to expand our reach to the Kansas City region through this partnership with Great Jobs KC. By combining our expertise in IT training with their proven track record of workforce development, we are poised to make a lasting impact on the lives of individuals and the economic vitality of the region. We are grateful for their investment and the support of Missouri Tech First, Cortex, the NFL Foundation, and Comcast NBCUniversal," said Per Scholas President and CEO Plinio Ayala.

"Per Scholas' new Kansas City campus is an exciting development for the region's workforce," said Governor Mike Parson. "This initiative is another example of the collaborative partnerships that are investing in our communities and state's economy. By equipping Missourians with skills needed for high-tech jobs, Per Scholas is helping pave the way for a stronger workforce, more resilient economy, and prosperous future."

"Per Scholas is providing cutting-edge training that's helping Missourians prosper by preparing them for jobs in the technology industry," said Michelle Hataway, Director of the Missouri Department of Economic Development. "We're grateful for the efforts of this organization as it opens doors for those entering the workforce or sharpening their skills in the Kansas City region."

The Per Scholas Kansas City campus will serve as a hub for innovative learning and career advancement, and offer comprehensive training for CompTIA A+ certification, a globally recognized credential validating foundational IT skills, as well as Google IT Support certification. These skills and certifications will position alumni for success with Kansas City region employers.

Per Scholas Kansas City's inaugural cohort launched in May, beginning with its best-in-class IT Support course. Applications are open, and interested individuals can learn more and apply here for upcoming cohorts. Prospective learners must be at least 18 years or older, possess at least a high school diploma, authorized to work in the U.S., have a passion for technology, and have availability to be placed in a tech role following completion of the training.

"We frequently hear from companies that the most important asset in a tech economy is talent," said Sam Fiorello, President & CEO, Cortex. "Per Scholas is a model that proves that there are many paths beyond a four-year college degree for preparing someone for a successful tech career. We are proud to expand this training asset beyond the St. Louis region through our Missouri Tech First, powered by Cortex, initiative."

Per Scholas Kansas City is the nonprofit's second campus in Missouri, joining Per Scholas St. Louis, which has been training technologists in a variety of tech skills since the Cortex Innovation District brought the organization to St. Louis in 2022.

"Equipping Missourians with the most in-demand skills and industry-informed training to navigate current and future opportunities is a business imperative as much as it is just," said Kieran Blanks, VP of Workforce Systems at Cortex, which is spearheading the $7 million Missouri Tech First Initiative. "By strategically investing in our workforce and cultivating innovation, we are positioning Missouri as a national frontrunner in the digital economy, enticing companies seeking elite tech talent."

Aligned with its commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging, 85 percent of Per Scholas learners are people of color, more than 40 percent identify as women, and more than half have a high school diploma as their highest education credential. Per Scholas graduates are hired into tech roles by more than 850 employer partners nationwide, ranging from Fortune 500 companies to innovative startups. The Per Scholas model is proven and evidence-based. Per Scholas-trained technologists go on to earn three times their pre-training wage in their first job following graduation. Plus, every dollar invested in Per Scholas results in an $8 net economic return.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Per Scholas to bring their transformative IT training program to Kansas City," said Jimmy Swift, Great Jobs KC Chief Program Officer. "This partnership represents a significant investment in the future of our workforce, providing individuals with the opportunity to gain valuable skills and pursue fulfilling careers in the thriving tech industry."

"Per Scholas expansion into Kansas City will undoubtedly help build a diverse and thriving workforce by providing access to skills training for in-demand tech careers," said Dalila Wilson-Scott, Executive Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer of Comcast Corporation and President of the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation. "Through Project UP, Comcast's $1 billion commitment to advance digital equity and economic mobility, we're thrilled to partner with Per Scholas in their ongoing work to connect future technologists with leading businesses. We look forward to what we will continue to achieve together."

"The NFL is proud to support the launch of Per Scholas' Kansas City campus as they continue to break barriers and create positive social change," said NFL Vice President, Social Responsibility Clare Graff. "Through Per Scholas' no-cost tech training, individuals, particularly people of color, are empowered to enter the tech industry and launch thriving careers - a mission that aligns with the NFL's commitment to create a more equitable society through our Inspire Change social justice initiative."

To learn more about Great Jobs KC, click here. To learn more about Per Scholas Kansas City, click here, and follow Per Scholas Kansas City on LinkedIn and Facebook.





