Orem, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2024) - Kids On The Move (KOTM), a leading organization dedicated to supporting children with special needs and their families, has announced a groundbreaking new initiative. KOTM is embarking on a mission to construct a state-of-the-art campus designed specifically to cater to the unique needs of these children and their families.

Ryan Erickson

The new campus will feature a purpose-built facility that includes world-class care equipment and architectural design tailored to enhance activities, caregiving, education, and health services for children with special needs. The facility will provide a safe, nurturing environment for children to thrive and grow.

In order to make this vision a reality, KOTM is seeking to raise $150 million. This ambitious fundraising goal will enable KOTM to create a facility that can change the lives of countless children and families in need. The organization is reaching out to the community, businesses, and philanthropic individuals, hoping for their generous support in this endeavor.

"We believe that every child deserves the opportunity to reach their full potential, regardless of their abilities," said Ryan Erickson, COO at KOTM. "Our new initiative reflects our commitment to providing the best possible care and support for children with special needs and their families. We are confident that with the support of our community, we can make a lasting impact that will set an example for the world to see how to best help families and children with special needs."

KOTM invites all individuals and organizations who share in their vision to join them in this transformative journey.

About Kids On The Move:

Kids On The Move is a premier non-profit organization based in Orem, Utah, dedicated to providing multifaceted services to children with special and developmental delays. The organization also supports families by educating them and assisting them in caregiving. With a focus on comprehensive care and support, KOTM aims to address the unique needs of each child and family, helping them to thrive and succeed despite the challenges.

