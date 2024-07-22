Anzeige
22.07.2024 15:48 Uhr
YourBio Health Welcomes New Board Member, Mark Stevenson

MEDFORD, Mass., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- YourBio Health, a Boston-based pioneer in remote, capillary whole blood collection technology, announced today that Mark Stevenson has joined the company's Board of Directors. Mr. Stevenson, with his extensive experience in commercializing life sciences and diagnostics innovations globally, is a valuable addition to the Board and will contribute significantly to the company's growth and success.

YourBio Health Logo

Mr. Stevenson is a Senior Partner at Flagship Pioneering. He recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Thermo Fisher Scientific, a company with over $40B in sales and a world leader in serving science through leading its life science solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products businesses. He joined Thermo Fisher as Executive Vice President and President of Life Sciences Solutions through the acquisition of Life Technologies. During his tenure, he spearheaded several successful product launches and strategic partnerships, significantly contributing to the company's growth. He has also previously served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Life Technologies and President and Chief Operating Officer of Applied Biosystems prior to its merger with Invitrogen Corporation.

"We enthusiastically welcome Mark Stevenson to YourBio Health's Board of Directors," said Paul Owen, President and CEO of YourBio Health. "Mark's deep experience optimizing strategy, innovation, and operations in complex, global life sciences business environments will be invaluable to YourBio Health as we grow our business and pursue our mission to improve the blood collection experience for patients."

"I am pleased to join YourBio Health to help advance the company's mission of expanding access to its pioneering, virtually painless blood collection technology," said Mark Stevenson, Board Director of YourBio Health. "It is an honor to serve alongside my fellow Board members, who share my commitment to this goal."

To learn more, visit yourbiohealth.com.

About YourBio Health
YourBio Health is a Flagship Pioneering portfolio company that invented 'Touch-Activated Phlebotomy' (TAP) for virtually painless whole capillary blood collection using devices incorporating patented technology. This technology eliminates barriers to blood collection by allowing a capillary blood sample to be collected from any physical location without the pain of a fingerstick or the need for traditional phlebotomy. Backed by the latest sciences, data management technology, and certified central laboratories, YourBio Health seeks to revolutionize and humanize the blood collection process serving clinical trials, diagnostic and wellness applications.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2461303/YBH_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yourbio-health-welcomes-new-board-member-mark-stevenson-302200822.html

