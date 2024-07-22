EQS-News: neurocare group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Personalized mental health care company neurocare group AG announces acquisition of Smart TMS clinics in the UK



22.07.2024

Personalized mental health care company neurocare group announces acquisition of Smart TMS clinics in the UK Munich, Germany, and London, UK - July 22, 2024 - neurocare group ("neurocare" or the "Company"), a leading innovator in personalized mental health care, today announced the acquisition of Smart TMS, UK's broadest provider of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment. Smart TMS currently runs nine clinics across the UK and Ireland. This acquisition not only marks an expansion of neurocare's clinic network but it allows the clinics to offer more personalized therapy using neurocare's unique Digital Therapy Platform (DTP). Norman Erhard, Senior Vice President Europe at neurocare group, says, "We are thrilled to join forces with Smart TMS, a company with an established network of TMS clinics in UK and Ireland as well as a team of experienced and renowned professionals in psychiatry and psychology. Collaborating with Smart TMS, we will integrate our Digital Therapy Platform (DTP) into existing UK clinics. By combining tools like sleep assessment, therapeutics, psychotherapy, neurofeedback and also neuromodulation technologies such as TMS, we are streamlining processes and enhance the individualization of mental healthcare. Our global neurocare network is looking forward to building closer ties with like-minded clinicians and adding value from our established expertise." Founded in 2015, Smart TMS was among the first to introduce this neuromodulation technique into patient care in the United Kingdom and offer TMS for the treatment of OCD (obsessive compulsive disorder), addiction, and adolescent psychiatry. With several reimbursement agreements with private health insurance companies already in place, Smart TMS is a trusted provider for health insurance companies across the UK, offering care for patients with major depression. Dr. Leigh A. Neal, Founder, Psychiatrist and Medical Director of Smart TMS says: "We look forward to joining forces with neurocare to expand and improve deliverability of TMS and other innovative mental health treatments across the UK. Our team will benefit from sharing expertise with a global network, as well as having access to resources and tools to serve more patients effectively." About transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS)

TMS is a non-invasive and medication-free treatment option for depression and other disorders. The treatment is safe and has very minimal side-effects when compared to standard medication treatment or more invasive procedures like ECT (Electroconvulsive Therapy). TMS works by positioning a magnetic coil on the patient's head which externally stimulates specific areas of the brain, strengthening neural pathways to alleviate symptoms of Depression, for example. With adjusted protocols, TMS can be used as a treatment for OCD, anxiety, addiction, and more evidence is emerging for its application in a range of other psychiatric or neurological disorders including Schizophrenia, Parkinson's and Motor Disorders. About Smart TMS Founded in 2015 by consultant psychiatrist, Dr Leigh Neal, Smart TMS is a UK-based clinic group registered with CQC (Care Quality Commission). Since opening their first clinic in London in 2015, Smart TMS has provided TMS treatment for hundreds of patients who are suffering from the debilitating effects of depression, OCD, addictions and other mental health conditions. Smart TMS has continued to innovate and has been the first clinic group to offer TMS for addictive disorders and OCD in the UK and open up TMS as a treatment option for adolescents with depression. They also became the first to offer TMS treatment in Ireland. With streamlined processes, including video assessments and a centralized intake procedure, they make their services readily available to patients in need throughout the region - with a wide reaching TMS clinic base in nine locations, giving patients more flexibility and options for care and its associated travel time. Smart TMS have also developed an aftercare program designed to help patients in the long term. About neurocare group AG neurocare's digital therapy platform (DTP) is empowering clinicians to offer their patients best and most sustainable clinical outcomes through personalized therapy. These therapy plans integrate innovative methods and tools, such as psychotherapy, neuromodulation and sleep hygiene, as well as medication. Following a detailed assessment of the patient's condition, neurocare supports clinicians in developing personalized therapy plans that improve their self-regulation, resilience and social skills, while being cost effective for the healthcare system. The key technology elements of neurocare's DTP are inhouse developed leading TMS and EEG devices, a cloud based software platform as well as an online academy for training in applying all tools or understanding the underlying neuroscience and clinical approaches. neurocare's DTP is currently used in the company's own clinics across the US, the Netherlands and Australia, as well as in a growing number of third-party clinics. www.neurocaregroup.com Contact: Sally Remington

neurocare group AG

media@neurocaregroup.com



