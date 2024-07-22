MarkNet Alliance Members Achieve Remarkable Success With Multi-State Commercial Property Auction

13 Commercial Properties Sold Across Multiple States Through Strategic Collaboration

NOKOMIS, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2024 / MarkNet Alliance, a distinguished network of premier auction companies, proudly announces the successful auction of 13 commercial properties across several states. This landmark event underscores the power of collaboration within the MarkNet Alliance, showcasing the advantages of leveraging the expertise and reach of its members to achieve outstanding results for clients.





13 Commercial Properties

Sold at auction





The auction, which took place on June 13 , featured properties in Mississippi, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina and Tennessee and was conducted by Comas Montgomery Realty & Auction Co, Auction by Pearce, Rowell Auctions, Walker Auctions, Taylor Auction & Realty and Chris Pracht Auctioneers. These commercial assets, ranging from retail spaces to office buildings, attracted a diverse pool of bidders from across the nation, highlighting the broad market appeal and strategic marketing efforts employed by the MarkNet Alliance members.

A Collaborative Effort for Exceptional Results

The success of this auction is a testament to the collaborative spirit and shared expertise within MarkNet Alliance. By pooling resources, knowledge, and marketing capabilities, the participating members were able to maximize exposure and interest in the properties, ensuring competitive bidding and optimal sale prices.

Highlights of the Auction

Broad Market Appeal : The auction featured a diverse array of commercial properties, appealing to a wide range of investors and businesses. From prime retail locations to strategically positioned office buildings, the properties garnered significant interest and competitive bidding.

National Reach : The auction attracted bidders from across the United States, demonstrating the extensive reach and influence of the MarkNet Alliance. The collaborative marketing efforts ensured that potential buyers from various regions were informed and engaged.

Optimal Sale Prices: The combined expertise of MarkNet Alliance members in property valuation, marketing, and auctioneering resulted in competitive bidding and favorable sale prices for the properties. This success shows the value of leveraging the network's comprehensive skill set. "All of these properties sold for 100% of their appraised value," stated Carl Montgomery from Comas Montgomery Realty & Auction.

Client-Centered Approach

The success of this multi-state auction reflects that the members of MarkNet Alliance show commitment to a client-centered approach. Each member brought their local market knowledge, expertise, and personalized service to the table, ensuring that clients' needs were met with the highest standards of professionalism and efficiency.

"At MarkNet Alliance, we thrive on hearing the success stories from our members," stated CEO of MarkNet Alliance, Jodi Reynolds. "Our vision of collaboration fuels their achievements by combining strengths, fostering innovation, and leveraging expertise to exceed seller expectations. Together, we not only reach our goals but also create an environment where everyone prospers."

About MarkNet Alliance

Their mission is to help independent auction companies succeed and grow their business. MarkNet Alliance is the only nationwide auction organization owned by auctioneers. Members are provided with the best software and a powerful suite of tools, marketing services and auction company support.

Contact Information

Miranda Adams

Chief Marketing Officer

miranda@marknetalliance.com

2179310133

SOURCE: MarkNet Alliance

View the original press release on newswire.com.