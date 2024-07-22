Employee Pooling, LLC: Employee Pooling Processing Centers Achieve ISO 27001:2022 Certification

Reinforcing Leadership in Life Insurance Industry Information Security Management

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2024 / Employee Pooling, a premier workforce solutions provider for the life and health insurance industry, announced Employee Pooling Resources, Pvt: Ltd.'s successful ISO 27001:2022 certification. This achievement builds upon the company's previous ISO 27001:2013 certification, underscoring its ongoing commitment to robust information security practices.









ISO 27001, the gold standard for information security management systems, sets forth rigorous requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an information security management system (ISMS). This certification from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) validates Employee Pooling's comprehensive measures to safeguard the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of data and information assets.

Kanwaljit Singh, Chief Operating Officer, stated, Attaining ISO 27001:2022 certification reaffirms our dedication to information security excellence. In an era of escalating cyber threats, prioritizing the protection of our clients' and employees' sensitive data is paramount. This certification demonstrates our proactive approach to implementing cutting-edge security controls and maintaining our stakeholders' trust.

The certification process involved a comprehensive independent audit by the British Standards Institution (BSI), the UK's premier and globally respected national standards body. BSI's expert auditors rigorously evaluated Employee Pooling's information security framework, including policies, procedures, and controls. This meticulous assessment gauged the company's proficiency in identifying, managing, and mitigating potential risks, confirming its alignment with world-class security standards.

About Employee Pooling (EP):

Founded in 2011, Employee Pooling is a leading insurance-focused business processing solutions provider serving over 180 distributors, including IMOs, FMOs, BGAs, and Carriers. With a global workforce of 300 professionals across Nashville, St. Paul, New Delhi, and Mohali, EP offers a comprehensive suite of services, including Agent Contracting, Application Processing, Case Management, Underwriting, Commissions, Policy Management, and more. EP integrates cutting-edge technology with expert human capital to optimize operations, boost efficiencies, and reduce client costs.

