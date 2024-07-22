London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2024) - EXANTE is pleased to announce that Richard Forss has been appointed as its new Chief Technology Officer.

The development of EXANTE, a proprietary trading platform, will be led by Forss , spearheading EXANTE's team of high calibre technologists tasked with taking EXANTE's state-of-the-art trading technology to the next level.

Forss has over 30 years of experience in finance and fintech, and has successfully built and managed technology platforms for large hedge funds, crypto brokerages, asset managers and banks over the course of his career. Prior to his appointment as CTO for EXANTE, he has held senior leadership positions at Crypto Finance Group, a subsidiary of Deutsche Börse Group, was the CTO at crypto prime brokerage platform Covario AG, and CTO of Swiss investment management firm Argentière Capital. Forss also held senior positions at private placement agency Sicura Partners, Arrowgrass, Deutsche Bank, and UBS.

Richard Forss is based in Zug, Switzerland, and will report to Anatoly Knyazev, EXANTE's Executive Director.

Commenting on the appointment, Anatoly Knyazev, EXANTE's Executive Director, said: "Technology is the flame that has powered EXANTE from day one. So, hiring an experienced and innovative CTO is imperative to our continued success, and I am pleased to say we have found exactly this in Richard. His impressive experience and deep knowledge of trading technologies will undoubtedly fire up one of EXANTE's most valuable assets: our technology."

Richard Forss said: "I am honoured to be entrusted with such a pivotal part of EXANTE's identity and look forward to scaling the company's innovative technological capabilities to keep delivering the fast, secure and intuitive proprietary technology so unique to EXANTE."

About EXANTE

EXANTE is a global investment company offering market access to 50+ global financial markets, 8 asset classes and 1m+ instruments, from one easy multi-currency account, using proprietary technology. It offers fully customisable solutions, advanced trading modules, and robust infrastructure. With a commitment to excellence, transparency, and client satisfaction, EXANTE offers comprehensive brokerage services to individual and institutional investors worldwide. The EXANTE brand operates from UK incorporated entity LHCM Ltd, and is authorised and regulated by the FCA.

For more information about EXANTE and its services, please visit https://exante.eu

